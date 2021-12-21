

Jomari Goyso.

Photo: Jomari Goyso / Courtesy

Jomari goyso He is currently one of the television hosts, if not the fashion critic on television, apparently most loved by the Hispanic public. Constant attacks on him are not read on his social networks. On the contrary, the public asks for it. The public likes his humor, even when it may be black. Jomari’s followers, even celebrities, are fascinated with being the target of his criticism, and it is that many of his comments come with affection, respect.

In many occasions Jacqueline Bracamontes, Ana Bárbara, Carolina Sandoval, Chiquis Rivera, Lourdes Stephen, Among others, they have been in the crosshairs of her criticism, in the eye of her hurricane, but even so, they are one of her closest and dearest friends. What’s more, “the lawsuits” with them are a delight for their fans.

Because of the above, many do not understand how it is possible that for the Univision network, Jomari Goyso is not one of its darlings or one of the famous pampered.

Spoiled? Jorge Ramos, Lili Estefan, Raúl de Molina, Karla Martínez, Alán Tacher. It is believed that the above could be part of this list. All of the above are considered among the darlings of the chain, especially the first three. Nothing confirmed. It must be said that these names are given based on a rumor, and it is that many consider it almost apparent, taking into account, in addition, that according to Gossip No Like, supposedly, Jorge Ramos, Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina are among the best paid, by far.

For many Jomari Goyso should be part of this list, even when the one we mentioned is not confirmed, he should be in the one that apparently does exist, according to what he refers to during his interview with Tony Dandrades, with whom he spoke with the podcast “Sin Rodeo”.

Here Jomari revealed that he is not currently part of Despierta América’s “Sin Rollo” because they took him out. “The decision came from above,” said Jomari when Tony asked if it would be possible to see him on the show again. Jomari said publicly that he fought hard to stay in Despierta América, but evidently his wish was not heeded. Jomari is out of the Univision morning. Apparently Spanish can only be part of one program, and for this reason now it only appears in “Sal y Pimienta”.

In the interview with Tony, Jomari’s comment about the channel’s darlings is made in the last minutes, when Dandrades asks him if he will return to “Sin Rollo” at some point.

