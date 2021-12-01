Being one of the most remembered faces on Spanish-language TV, Jomari Goyso has had to deal with the consequences of his past, and his health has been seriously affected by his decisions.

The famous stylist and makeup artist of Spanish origin has risen to fame for his magical hands that have been taken care of by stars such as Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell and Celine Dion.

In addition, his work has appeared on the covers of various publications, such as Vogue magazines, as well as being part of high-end television events such as the Oscar Awards.

His fame has tripled on social networks, where he has more than 2.2 million followers, as his advice has reached the screens of Univision to thousands of homes around the world.

The star appears with his forehead held high after his operation. Photo: IG / jomarigoyso

Now, he opens his heart to all his followers and is sincere like never before, and tells the consequences that he has lived after making a “stupid decision” in the past.

Surgical intervention

The 40-year-old, also a driver, spoke for the first time about the surgery he had a few months ago, where two lumps were removed, as a result of an injection of steroids.

The host of the Univision network’s “Sal y Pepper” program spoke on his partner Lourdes Stephen’s podcast, “Sin rodeo”, where he shared what he has suffered over the years.

The beauty and fashion star shared with his followers the moment of the operation. Photo: IG / jomarigoyso

It should be noted that the makeup star shared that it was something that she was never going to talk about, but if she does now, it is because she does not want someone else to go through it.

“… Moments before going into surgery, because of things that happened in my head, I said of course that I am ashamed of this, that I am here now, but I think this is one of those things that if I want people to learn the it will learn if I show it. ”

The driver revealed that they had to remove “two lumps” that had come out in his body as a result of steroid injections that he administered in the past, and due to the pandemic, the process had lengthened.

The story behind your surgery

Every bad decision has a dark past, and that of the fashion expert, was when they began to attack because of his weight, and today he realizes how much his decision has affected him.

“I perfectly remember the day someone told me fat, I think all my eating disorders begin … that’s where this started … My own coach got me steroids, it’s an exaggeration, you inject yourself and the muscles grow, you can’t imagine it And that’s where it all started, that’s where what I finished on Saturday 10 years ago began. ”

Part of his ignorance and the little he knew about the subject, the fashion and beauty expert admitted that in that moment of vanity he did not measure the negative impact of that decision:

The also model has come out to show his face and tell his bad experience. Photo: IG / jomarigoyso

“I start to get lumps under the nipple on my pectorals, so I ask myself: ‘Is it normal for that to get hard?’ And they tell me: ‘It’s normal, that’s why you’re taking the pills to block precancer cells ‘”he recalled.

Long recovery

After undergoing surgery last Saturday, November 27, the Univisión star reappeared on his social networks, much improved and better than ever.

“The body that God gave me on the right side, that does not receive likes and goes unnoticed versus the body that grabs likes and most find it attractive but it kills me inside,” wrote the judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The message was accompanied by an image where he shows the difference in his body six years apart, and thanks his thousands of people.

The “dad” of Marlene Favela’s daughter has shared every detail of her recovery. Photo: IG / jomarigoyso

