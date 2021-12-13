Kevin Feige has recently released the happy news that Charlie Cox will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock, recovering the character he played in the Netflix series ‘Daredevil’ and in the ‘The Defenders’ crossover. How, when and where, that remains to be seen. But if Cox has been able to return, that would open the door for the other stars of the Marvel Netflixverse to return as well.

Jon Bernthal played Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in ‘Daredevil’ and in his own spin-off, and it is one of the most applauded castings of the Marvel and Netflix television stage. We have no news from Marvel Studios that there are plans to bring the Punisher to the MCU anytime soon, but Bernthal has recently spoken out on the possibility. And it has conditions.

In an interview with THR, Jon Bernthal has commented that he would be willing to become Frank Castle again, but he wants to do it the way he has to be and that means maintaining the violence and darkness inherent in Frank Castle: “That character, in particular, has a real and deep meaning to me and I feel identified with him. It’s in my heart, man. It’s in my bones. I feel very protective of that character. I have said before that there is nothing in the world more important to me than my wife and my children, and only until you understand that love and understand what it means to be willing to die for someone and what it would be like if someone took them away from you. That is a path and a darkness and an anger that truly terrifies me and takes me away. to places that I have spent 20 years trying to stay away from. I feel very grateful, I feel respect and also exhausted by the places where that role took me and the world in which I had to live. That said, that’s where that character has to be. You need a level of darkness. I think if the character slackens you are doing him a disservice, whatever version of the character, whatever comic book has come before, and all the amazing fans of the character. This character means a lot to people in the military. So like I said before, it’s not so much doing the character, but doing it well, and I’m only interested in doing it well.“.

How much violence can the UCM cover?

It is a powerful response, and makes it very clear that he would not accept a Punisher “not recommended for children under 13 years old”, very much in line with what Ryan Reynolds has said on more than one occasion with the inclusion of Deadpool in the MCU. Reynolds at first seems to have gotten away with it and ‘Deadpool 3’ would be part of the UCM with its “Rated R” rating that would allow him to be as brutal and violent as the character has always been.. How does it fit into a franchise as wide-ranging as Marvel? That is yet to be seen.