Netflix canceled The Punisher – 62% more than two years ago and fans were horrified by the death of Marvel characters on the platform. Disney already had its own plans for glory and that didn’t include the red streaming giant. Time has passed and some dream of seeing those incredible figures again, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. During a recent interview with Scott king (via We Got This Covered), the actor reveals that he would like to return to the role, but only if it is dark enough.

With all the wonder that the character of the Punisher represents, Netflix did not renew the series in 2019 due to the alleged plans of Disney. The last months of that year were a difficult time for fans of the Marvel series on the platform. First came the cancellation of Iron Fist – 50%, starring Finn Jones, actor who plays Danny Rand, the billionaire who gains the powers of the immortal Iron Fist. The tragedy was followed by the hero of Harlem, Luke Cage – 78% (Mike Colter), both heroes were killed with just two seasons left. But the unexpected came with Daredevil – 93%; the last season got good comments from critics and fans; shortly after it was canceled to the surprise of the scriptwriters themselves.

With the cancellation of The punisher The character’s story could not be developed in any other medium for a period of two years, due to certain clauses that submitted the Marvel heroes of Netflix. These contracts left Disney badly positioned among fans, since under no circumstances was it possible to continue with those narratives. However, the mouse company has already launched many other projects and some do not give up hope to see the return for the discarded characters. Jon bernthal he does want to go back but he has some comments about it.

When it comes to the future, he is a character that I really feel I have in my bones and in my heart. I am really grateful that I had the opportunity, and what happens in the future is not about whether they want to do it again or not. I don’t really get involved in those kinds of decisions. It’s about, if they do it, will we be able to do it right? Will it be dark enough? Will you be brave enough? Will we give the fans, and the people to whom this character means so much, what they deserve? And if the answer is yes, I would love to.

It would be great if The Punisher will return to the screen with Jon, either small or large. During the last months of 2018, Netflix was dedicated to announcing the cancellations of its Marvel series. Little by little we say goodbye to the heroes and since then we have not heard from them, some fans do not have too much hope for them. However, those who do not lose faith are the followers of Matt Murdock, that is, Daredevil, who dream of seeing their hero in Spider-Man: No Road Home, one of the next Marvel Studios films that promises to become the biggest hit of the year.

A part of the Marvel fandom wants to see Netflix superheroes in the MCU, but the truth is that Kevin Feige has the last word in the game. Will you dare to include such characters at some advanced point in the story? It would be very silly not to take advantage of the potential that the multiverse offers at this point. Only time will give us the answer, and we suspect it won’t be long until we find out.

