10/15/2021 at 7:03 PM CEST

Jon Rahm closed his participation in the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters with a return of 74 strokes (+3) That did not allow him to recover from a bad first day (+7) and this Friday he packed his bags with his whole family to return to the United States next Monday.

Barrika’s has not been up to his game in the two weeks in which he has competed in Spain and he returns to Arizona with a bad taste in his mouth, after not having been able to provide a show for the Spanish fans who were eagerly waiting for him.

But his game never started, neither on Thursday nor this Friday – even if he signed at least two birdies- and there was not enough reaction to get into the weekend in Valderrama. He finished with 152 hits (+10), in 100th place.

Cabrera Bello slows down

Nor was it a great day for the champion of the Spanish Open, the Canarian Rafa Cabrera Bello, that he was not as refined in his game as the first day and he saw how little by little he was losing positions in the classification.

The canary saw how his attempts to hold on to the turn vanished when he fell into the lake on the 17th and signed his seventh bogey. In the end, he closed his return with 74 strokes, at par total (142) thirteenth, and the feeling that he missed a great opportunity to settle among the best.

The Frenchman Romain Langasque (-4) took the lead alone after Mathew Fitzpatrick punctured with a double bogey in 18 that left him out of the first place.

Sebas and Larrazábal, well located

In addition to Cabrera-Bello, highlight Sebas García-Rodríguez and Pablo Larrazábal from Barcelona, who managed to get their heads out in the top positions, with a total of 143 hits (+1), in sixteenth place.

The difficulty of the Valderrama field was evident in the cut established on the second day that was a chilling +5, and that in a day where the weather was much more benign than on Thursday.

Players like Thomas Detry, David Howell, Richard Bland or Andrea Pavan failed to pass the cut. The tournament enters another dimension this weekend where, unfortunately, Jon Rahm will not be.