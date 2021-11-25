The British promoter Matchroom not only bet on Bilbao As the venue for one of its international events, it also bets on local boxers. To the undisputed star of the event, the morgaztarra double champion of Europe, Kerman Lejarraga, and the undefeated ‘guaitoGuillermo Rivero in the semifondo, the bilbain is now addedor Jon Jhader Obregón.

The one of Otxarkoaga, although born in Palmira (Colombia), They will be seen in six rounds and in the middleweight the Welsh southpaw Gerome warburton. The one of Bodelwyddan he does not know the defeat in 9 fights and has only reaped a void by technical decision. Jon Jhader, meanwhile, has won the 8 lawsuits he has had since his professional debut and already has the title dispute on the horizon. The huge and fruitful amateur experience of ‘JonJha’ and the fact that he has already fought 8 rounds and has faced tough opponents such as Chiruta or Goita could lead to the local being considered a slight favorite. But no boxer can be considered a favorite when locked in a ring against an undefeated British left-hander. The clash, fundamental for the promotion expectations of both boxers, will be hard and uncertain, which is a guarantee of excitement and spectacle.

Another of the already known clashes of the event that Matchroom promotes at the Bilbao Arena in Peephole next December 3 is the Jonathan Alonso (20-1) vs Mohamed El Marcouchi (28-2-0) at 8 rounds and at super lightweight. It is, without a doubt, a fight that could headline any gala.

The brilliant stylist of the superlight, Jonathan Alonso, which has the Spanish championship in its showcases, will seek a victory that relaunches the projection that led him to play a world tie in the division against the still undefeated Alberto Puello. Spanish of Dominican origin will not have it easy. His rival in Miribilla’s pressure cooker will be the Belgian of North African origin Mohammed El Marcuochi, 33 years old, who has chained 8 victories in a row since 2019, one of them with an intermediate title at stake. He has been champion of the Benelux, of the Africa Boxing Union and it has more intermediate windings. He is a fully mature fighter with a lot of activity and experience in international challenges. A good touchstone to measure the moment of Alonso as well as a guarantee of a disputed lawsuit.

It should be remembered that the background fight of the evening on December 3 at the Bilbao Arena will be the defense of the European super welterweight title by the 29-year-old fighter from Biscay, former European welterweight champion, Kerman Lejarraga. It will be a clash of styles to 12 rounds between the puncher of Morga (33-2-0), totaling 25 KOs, and the former English division champion, Jack Flatley (17-1-1). The one of Bolton, At 27 years old, he will have a height and size advantage that he will try to take advantage of to avoid the forcefulness of the Morga’s Revolver. An exciting 12-round duel with the division’s EBU as the prize that will catapult the victor into the world playoffs. In the semi-fund, unbeaten 10-round clash, for the Spanish super middleweight championship, between the local Guillermo Rivero and the headline Damian Biacho.

The one in Bilbao is a great event with an international dimension and global repercussion that will have one more ingredient, a unique ingredient, the boxing atmosphere of Bilbao. Tickets can be purchased now through Kutxabank.

