It seems that hopes for a drama-free split between Jon Jones and Mike Winkeljohn are long gone.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Jon Jones accused Winkeljohn of expressing his support for him in front of cameras, however, he did the opposite by “harassing” the coaches who continue to work with him behind the scenes.

Jones was suspended from the famous MMA gym earlier this year, following his latest arrest. This prompted Mike Winkeljohn to have to mark his line with the former light heavyweight champion after the alleged incident. However, Winkeljohn claimed in an interview that Jones could fix his life and return to the gym.

Jon Jones expressed his sadness at the “heartbreaking” decision Winkeljohn made. However, this Wednesday he showed a very different image of his former coach, who is a co-owner of the Jackson-Wink MMA gym and who guided him through his dominating years in the UFC Octagon.

Bones claimed that Winkeljohn is no longer as good a coach as he used to be, and that he had alienated his previous students. He said the coach was simply seeking “publicity” when announcing his suspension, and was still using his name to promote the gym.

In addition, Jones accused Winkeljohn of double standards, allowing a “convicted rapist” to train with the team.

“Now all of a sudden he’s got morale,” Jones wrote. “Don’t give me that.”

Jones added that his departure from Jackson-Wink changed nothing in terms of the staff currently helping him transition into the UFC heavyweight division. Her career is on hiatus while her domestic violence case unfolds. Prosecutors have asked for more time to file a complaint against the former champion.

Take a look at Jones’ tweets:

“Coach Wink appears on national television and tells the world that he wants the best for me. But then, behind the scenes, he harasses the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard. “

“This guy has found a way to alienate each and every one of Greg’s original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson veteran still talking to this jerk. “

“I didn’t quit the team because I couldn’t take punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyway. This man has not taught students a new technique since I met him. “

“What kind of friend appears on national television and talks about his’ brothers’ dirty clothes. ‘ That was his chance to have moral authority over someone who trusts him. He didn’t give a damn what really happened that night. Anything for publicity ”.

“If I were such a monster, he wouldn’t be trying to cash in on me by naming me a gym alumnus. There’s a Jon Jones poster on almost every wall in that building. ”

“Wink suspending me didn’t change anything at all for me. I am still working with the same coaches, on the same schedule that we have been in for the last two years. ”

“Just don’t go on TV and pretend you care about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships and then behind closed doors secretly try to smash him. Great move, idiot. “

“We literally had a convicted rapist training with the team for years and now all of a sudden he’s got morale. Don’t give me that ”.

Jones said he expected to return to the UFC in the second quarter of 2022 before his latest legal problem. He resigned from the light heavyweight belt amid a financial dispute with the UFC over a possible super fight with Ngannou. He recently promoted his work with a new camp, Fight Ready, which includes former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.