Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been training from his garage in recent weeks and wants that to change.

In mid-October, Jon was kicked out of Jackson Wink by coach Mike Winkeljohn. This is due to a misdemeanor arrest for alleged assault involving his fiancée, Jessie Moses. Despite his physical separation from the gym, Jones said Sunday on Twitter that he will continue to support his former teammates, although he has no plans to return there.

definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there. I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time – BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Jones added that he doesn’t think the gym that once showed him off as a champion is the same as it used to be. Some of its prominent MMA fighters, such as Carlos Condit and Diego Sánchez, have left the UFC in recent months. The Albuquerque, New Mexico gym still has a host of MMA notables, including former UFC champion Holly Holm and Bellator rising star Aaron Pico.

I don’t feel like I carried the team, we have lots of guys doing amazing things out of that gym. I will admit the program isn’t at the level it used to be, and hasn’t been for a while now https://t.co/hs8rAEgWz5 – BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

As for what’s next, Jones is eager to get away from his personal training facility. Although he has brought in Jackson Wink trainers Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson to help him train. In a follow-up tweet, Jones stated that he is “on the lookout” for his next team.

I know I won’t be able to train in my garage forever, eventually I’m going to need more training partners. Mainly wrestling partners and kickboxers. I’m on the lookout for teams that I’ll be able to visit and come train with, maybe get some sparring sessions in. – BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Jones, 34, has not competed since February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by split decision. Jon has since vacated his title and shifted his focus to heavyweight competition, all the while in a turbulent relationship with UFC president Dana White and the promotion.