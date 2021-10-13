This Wednesday Jon Jones has given a lot to talk about and has been very active on his social networks. The fighter spoke for the first time about what happened in his most recent arrest.

During noon, the note was when Jones came out to respond to his coach’s decision to separate him from the Jackson Wink gym. A couple of hours later, the fighter responded indirectly to how alarmed his trainer sounded.

I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. – BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“I love how people imagine the worst possible situation in their heads and somehow turn it into fact. I never hit my fiancée and our daughters woke up after our confrontation. My daughters did not see us or hear us arguing. “

That’s really the only thing I care to clarify .. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans – BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“That is really the only thing that I care to clarify. Outside of that, I’m looking forward to getting on without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life that I’m really ready to quit. Delighted to have the support of my fiancee, family, friends and fans. “

Reactions from fans immediately began to appear. One of them reminded Jon that actions speak louder than words, and the fighter used the comment to give his comments more force.

Yep I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to do some big PR stunt, hire a publicist. I’m not gonna do anything like that. I know it’s real. I know that I’m ready. Time will take care of the rest https://t.co/yTzrpVv7wu – BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“Yes, I totally understand that. That’s why I’m not going to do any big publicity stunts, or hire a publicist. I’m not going to do anything like that. I know that it is real. I know I am ready. Time will take care of the rest. “

The reality of things is that only those who were in that room know what happened. However, the police report does not match some of Jon Jones’ arguments.