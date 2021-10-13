From left to right: Greg Jackson, Jon Jones and Mike Winkeljohn | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

The latest controversy of Jon Jones, after his arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence, was the cause of a historic decision in Jackson Wink MMA. After a new incident of his main talent, the owners of the team had no other way out than to expel the former light heavyweight champion of UFC.

In an interview with The MMA Hour, Mike Winkeljohn I regret and explained the decision.

“I’m very disappointed. It’s hard. The hardest part is when you hear his daughter saying that you need to call the police. It is hard to hear. I have a wife and three daughters. I teach self defense classes for women. It’s difficult when he keeps getting into those confusions ”, said Mike

Present in the great moments of “Bones” in the octagon, Winkeljohn I narrate part of the conversation he had with the legend of the MMA. One of the topics they discussed was the problem he has with alcohol.

“I said, ‘Jon, you are like my newest brother. You need to stop drinking and sorting things out for a while until you come back. Right now, he is out. He is not authorized to appear here. I felt like I needed to do that, because if we ignored that, it would be insane. He has many people around him who will not tell him the truth. He may hate me for that, but he needs to hear the truth ”, explained his longtime coach.

Mike, affirmed that he hopes to accompany you in the new beginning of “Bones”, in case you decide to resume your career. In the last time, he was preparing for his debut in the heavyweights of the UFC.

“From my heart, I hope that he returns and conquers the heavyweight belt, that he stops drinking and continues in front. He has a lot of charisma, he’s smart. He can do gigantic things, not only in MMA. Let’s see what happens. I wish him all the best ”, concluded Winkeljohn.

Considered by many, as the best fighter of all time, Jones see no action since 2020. In that fight, he beat Dominick reyes by unanimous decision in the stellar of UFC 247 and made his last defense of the light heavy belt. Months later, the American decided to vacate the belt and began the preparation process to migrate to heavyweights.

