It’s been almost two years since Jon Jones last stepped into the UFC Octagon. However, the former light heavyweight champion sees his next appearance as very close.

Jones, 34, has long been in the heavyweight transition stage. Failed negotiations with the UFC delayed his return before he was arrested in September. However, Jones continues to await the resolution of his legal situation.

In the wake of his arrest, trainer Mike Winkeljohn temporarily kicked Jones out of his training house at Jackson Wink MMA until he managed to resolve his issues. The news was not well received by Jones. The former light heavyweight champion criticized Winkeljohn and decided not to return to Jackson Wink.

Since then, Jones has continued to train from home with other Jackson Wink coaches, including Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson.

He also visited Fight Ready MMA in Scottsdale, Arizona and plans to conduct some of his training at their facility. Fight Ready MMA, led by coaches Santino Defranco, Eddie Cha and Eric Albarracin, is also the home of former UFC bantam and flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

Jon Jones revealed a particular bond with Cejudo, who is deeply involved with the gym, and frequently trains there despite being retired.

“It’s amazing. Henry Cejudo is amazing. He is very focused on the family. He loves martial arts with all his heart, and he is also a man of God. We have that in common. I really enjoy the way he has sheltered me and shown me a different way of looking at the game. Not just the game of martial arts, but the game of life. I really feel like I’m someone I need to keep close to. “

Jon Jones speculates that his return could be in April 2022, depending on who is the winner of the heavyweight title fight in January.

“I’m looking to fight in April, probably at Madison Square Garden. Or on a totally opposite date, possibly in July at International Fight Week. Those are the two dates I am contemplating. I think it will depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, we will start from there ”.

On our YouTube channel we leave you all the statements of Jon Jones talking about his experience with Cejudo, as well as the analysis of his advantages against Ngannou and Gane.

Post navigation