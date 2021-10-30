A few weeks ago, DC Comics fans found out that Superman, or rather, the most recent version of Superman, would come out as bisexual, having a relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura. The character is Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and he took the mantle of Superman since his father had to go fight an out of this world war. Now, in comic number 7 of Superman: Son of Kal-El, the superhero marched with his boyfriend and a group of young people against climate change.

On the cover of Son of Kal-El # 7, written by Tom Taylor with art by John timms, Jon appears with a sign that says “school strike for climate change”, next to him Nakamura holds another that says “Skolstrejk för klimatet”, which means “Friday for the future” in Swedish, and is the motto of the student movement that activist Greta Thunberg started in 2018, and it went around the world.

According to Comic Book Resources, the fight against climate change proves that Jon Kent will inherit his father’s position as defender of the Earth, while Clark fights in space against extraterrestrial threats. The protest image also features Kaldur-Ahm, another LGBTQ member of DC Comics, who teamed up with Jon when he was with the Teen Titans.

Climate change is a phenomenon caused by global warming, and refers to changes in the climate that would not occur naturally. Earth tends to heat up and cool down, but the cycles were slower. Due to human activity and excess greenhouse gases, the planet is warming faster. In recent years people have begun to become aware of this problem, and actors like Leonardo DiCaprio (The Origin – 86%, The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, La Isla Siniestra – 68%) and Joaquin Phoenix, among many others, have fought to raise public awareness, however, there is a long way to go, and many more voices will be needed for the entire world to become aware.

From a certain point of view, it is funny that in a universe like DC Comics, superheroes with all their power and technology cannot do something really significant to stop climate change; On the other hand, comics have always served to inspire human beings in the real world, and Superman hitting Hitler was not something that made sense, as he alone with his powers would have ended World War II if he wanted to, but the The point is not that their actions made sense, but rather that readers were inspired to fight in that war. Now the fight is against climate change, and it is something that is appreciated.

“Political” themes have also been present in some adaptations of Superman, as we can remember in Superman IV, In Search of Peace – 12%, where the danger of Nuclear War is addressed (albeit in a caricatured way), and the superhero gets rid of all nuclear bombs by throwing them at the sun. In Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% portrayed the Man of Steel as a messianic figure who is both loved and disowned at the same time, and some of his detractors even marched protesting the “illegal immigrant.”

Perhaps future installments of the superhero will address issues such as global warming, for now we will have to settle for the comics. We don’t know anything about what the Man of Steel holds in the movies, actor Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, The Man of Steel – 55%, Enola Holmes – 95%) played the character in three movies, but whether or not she will return is a mystery, what we do know is that Sasha Calle will be joining as Supergirl in The Flash.

