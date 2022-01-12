The launcher of wars and battles, Jon lester, made his official retirement as a Major League player after brilliant stages in the best baseball stages.

Lester made it clear that some complications in his body have become “great obstacles”, not the same as when he was a little younger when the pains disappeared quickly, in 2021 they seemed to be permanent.

“It’s kind of run its course,” Lester said. “It is getting harder and harder for me physically. The little things that came up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hindered your performance. “

“I would like to think that I am a decent average self-assessor. I don’t want anyone else to tell me that I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand over my shirt and say, ‘Thank you. , It was fun. ‘ That is probably the biggest deciding factor. “

Memories Jon Lester will never forget:

“I remember the nervous feeling I had before Game 4 of the World Series in 2007,” he said. “I remember standing on the mound in Game 5 against St. Louis in 2013, in a tied series, and a plane [de papel] It shot out from the upper deck landing just behind the mound. I still remember looking at that. Lester said.

And then the turmoil of Game 7 in 2016 [cuando los Cachorros ganaron en entradas extra]”. Lester said.

Lester said that signing with the Cubs is “the most important decision we’ve made in my professional career,” although he struggled in his opening weeks in Chicago, posting a 6.23 ERA in April 2015.

“Going in, you are expected to be the man to bring the World Series,” he said. “I felt that in early 2015. I was trying to win the World Series in the first month of the season. Rossy [David Ross] He pushed me aside and basically told me to be myself. ‘You don’t need to do anything.’ more than you’ve done. Just relax and shoot. ‘”

“The reason I went there is that I knew they had a chance to win a championship because Jon Lester went there,” said former Major League Baseball player John Lackey, who signed with Chicago in 2016. “It changed that organization, but that was a sign to the baseball world they were serious. That put them on the veterans map. “

Throughout his MLB career playing about 16 seasons, he played for the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletes, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.

