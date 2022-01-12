

Jon Lester played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues and with the Chicago Cubs he won the 2016 World Series.

In the last two decades of Major League Baseball, great players such as Miguel Cabrera, David Ortiz, Alex Rodríguez, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, among others. But also, you will find the name of Jon Lester, who since 2006 began to amaze the best baseball in the world.

Now, after an uplifting career of 16 seasons playing at the highest level, the left-hander decided to end his career and told the reporter from ESPN, Jesse Rogers. The incident concluded with these words: “Thanks, it was fun.”.

During the 16 years, Lester was part of Boston Red Sox for nine seasons. Later, one with the Oakland Athletics, six with the Chicago Cubs and lastly, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition, his golden age was lived with the red-legged when he conquered the rings of World Series in the years 2007 and 2013; This being two of the great moments that enhanced the career of the sinister in the Fenway park. While with the Chicago Cubs He was also able to add his third championship in 2016.

Lester wrote remarkable chapters in the Major Leagues, from each victory, to the World Series rings. However, there are two that marked a milestone in this sport and it was when it surpassed cancer of the lymphatic system in 2006 when it debuted. He later returned in 2007 to earn his first ring and in 2008 released a No-Hitter.

The goodbye of the born in Tacoma, washington, has generated endless messages that demonstrate the respect that the veteran shotgunner had in each organization that he belonged to for more than a decade in Major League Baseball.

“I would like to think that I am a fairly decent self-assessor. I don’t want anyone else to tell me that I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand over my shirt and say: Thank you, it was fun. That is probably the biggest deciding factor “the American told the ESPN reporter.

Lester was also present at five All-Star Games. Specifically in the years 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018. While also, he has in his record a Most Valuable Player of the Championship Series, which he achieved in 2016 with the cubs.

Beyond continuing to compete with organizations that fight for places in the postseason, as was the case with the St. Louis Cardinals, Lester began to consider retirement when he had to serve a quarantine for Covid-19.

“I was at home, at a time of year when I was not normally there. That opened my eyes. When work outweighs joy, then it’s time to reassess where you are “, concluded the 38-year-old incident.

Lester posted a line of 200 wins and 117 losses in 2,740 innings pitched and 2,488 hitters prescribed for a 3.66 ERA. While in the postseason, he finished with a record of (9-7) and a 3.06 ERA. Additionally, he threw a no-hit no run, lifted three champion trophies and attended five All-Star Games.