Jon Míguez

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The fighter Jon Míguez (14-0, 6 KO) will expose his Spanish super welterweight champion belt this coming Saturday in Santander, a few kilometers from his Castro Urdiales residence. It is a voluntary defense against Jonathan Valero, which will also receive ESPABOX in the next few hours. With the champion we have reviewed a little his last months and how he faces his first defense of the national title.

He answers our first question, more courteous than requesting information, looking forward to Saturday: “I am really looking forward to it, we have been training strong and focused on the fight for some time. We are now going to see if we finish the preparation, we weigh ourselves, we eat well to recover and we give a good show this day 30. I hope that the people of Santander and its surroundings will be encouraged to come to the evening ».

We ask Míguez to tell us about his preparation for the weekend appointment: “Very well, I am already a kilo or so of the weight and since September 1 I have been with good preparation, good sparring sessions, two a week increasing the number of rounds until lowering a little in recent days”.

About Jonathan Valero, his rival, clarifies that “For some reason of promoters that does not concern me, it was not reached a successful conclusion to measure ourselves against Aarón Alhambra, official aspirant, and from the people available, Jonathan Valero immediately told us yes. I have already seen him fight, he is a warrior and I thank him for accepting the fight to be able to defend my championship in Spain. I respect him a lot and I hope he comes very well prepared to put on a good show and a war ».

The current champion wonders what fight we will have: “It depends a bit on how he comes out too, we will try to accomplish what we have worked for and we will adapt to combat as well. I would like to impose my rhythm and I think that physically I am very well, we will see what happens; this is boxing and you never know, but in my head is winning and going out with my hand up ».

We question him about his future plans in case of being able to revalidate the title this Saturday, suggesting to compare his evolution with Juanfe Gómez (both are also 24 years old), recent champion of the European Union after being one of our country: “Well, yes, because he also won the national title on the same evening as me, there in Valencia, and he has now won that title very well now at his rival’s home. Let’s see if, obviously depending on Saturday, it would be necessary to defend the national belt, I always go to what the promoter guides me. If something interesting came out on the other hand, forwards too. We will see”.

Finally, a message for his rival: «I only have, as I was saying, words of gratitude for Jonathan, because he has agreed to come and I know that he is going to do it for all as a good warrior that he is. May the best man win, may a good fight come out and, from here, my respects. Good luck”.

The full talk can be seen tomorrow Thursday from 22:00 in this link.