01/09/2022 at 05:47 CET

The Australian Cameron Smith and the Spanish Jon rahm They staged a fierce fight today for the leadership in the championship golf tournament in Kapalua (Hawaii), on a day in which both showed their genius and displayed their best game so far in the championship, which after this third round they have arrived in tables waiting for the final sleeve.

Both shared the same Tee today in this third round in which Smith started with three strokes of advantage, which was reduced to two after the first nine holes in which the Australian accumulated three birdies and the Spanish and world number one 5 birdies for a bogey.

However, the best was yet to come on the Kapalua Plantation Course and the successes of one were replicated by those of the other without a continuity solution. until on hole 15 -par five- Barrika’s replied with an eagle to a Smith birdie that brought him even closer, to equalize with another shot less on that hole at 18.

Total Rahm added an eagle and eleven birdies by a bogey, 61 strokes (12 under par and best card so far in the championship together with American Justin Thomas), while Cameron Smith had nine birdies and no errors to total both 193 strokes (-26).

The third place on the podium is occupied by the American Daniel Berger again with 66 hits (7 under par) after closing with seven birdies and totaling 198 hits in the three rounds.

Justin Thomas, today’s best card with Rahm, in this third round he added 8 birdies and two eagles, these on holes 5 and 15, both par 5, which allowed him to climb 24 places to eighth position with a total of 202 strokes (17 under par).

For his part Collin Morikawa, although he improved the two previous rounds, he stayed very far from the head to twelve hits from Rahm.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer finished with 71 hits After scoring 3 birdies for a bogey on his card and with 212 hits, he is thirty-fourth.