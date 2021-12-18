12/18/2021 at 22:57 CET

.

The Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, number one in the world, asked this Saturday to the new year 2022 to “maintain” the leadership in that classification and win the British Open, just when the 150th edition of a tournament will be held that will be played again at the ‘Old Course’ of Saint Andrews , ‘The Cathedral’ of world golf.

Rahm announced those intentions for next year at his homeland, at the Meaztegi course, located in the Biscayan towns of Ortuella, Trapagaran and Abanto-Zierbena, during the closing of the course of his project ‘Jon Rahm Golf4Kids’.

‘Golf4Kids’ is an initiative sponsored by Rahm which aims to contribute to the learning of boys and girls, between 8 and 14 years old, using golf as a tool and the values ​​that this sport promotes.

With her, Barrika’s genius also tries to give back to society part of what he has received from golf.

Regarding his victory in one of the four major tournaments of the season, the United States Open, he said: “The joy lasted 5 hours and the deepest feeling I felt was that of taking a weight off my shoulders, because from then on I he was no longer going to be a great golfer who hadn’t won a major. “

The act of this Saturday, framed within the Christmas dates, which is when Rahm, a resident of the United States, returns home to visit his family, developed between restrictions due to the new wave of COVID-19.

Even so, with a mask included, the Basque played with the youngsters and even faced the blind player Marc Oller, for which he put a blindfold and had to enlist the help of his father, Edorta, as a guide.

Due to the restrictions, only 150 people were able to attend the meeting, 50 of them children who carried out “a series of activities that help them understand and acquire positive values ​​through golf and fun,” according to the project director, Ramon Barrenechea.