From left to right, with a fall, rapids, of almost six meters. Two nailed putts, practically identical. First in the 17. Then in the 18. Two awards for perseverance after so much sighing with the putt throughout the day. An era finale, with dynamite in the putter, ice in his veins and such a determination in his eyes that even Seve himself would have broken his hands clapping his hands. Jon rahm he finally got the big one he deserved so much. Conquered the US Open in his fetish field and can now allow himself to dream of equaling Crossbowmen, with surpassing him or with what he wants.

The sport always gives revenge and Rahm had too many pending accounts. They owed him a revenge for the positive for the Covid that left him without victory two weeks ago in the Memorial Tournament. He was owed a rematch by the top five who threatened to make him the Poulidor of modern golf. But above all, Rahm owed to himself the confirmation of everything that he had promised himself since he reached number one in the amateur world.

He is so hungry that practically everything falls short. Burn stages at a speed hardly seen in this sport. Junior, university, amateur, professional … All levels have been steps that Barrika’s has jumped two by two. Since the brother of Phil Mickelson tute him in Arizona State to break the record for Jack nicklaus from the 2015 Amateur World Cup in Karuizawa, Japan, to the quantum coaching lessons of sports guru Joseba del Carmen. The Basque is pure talent covered with thousands of hours of work and a mentality unattainable for mortals.

His attitude is what allowed him to go on the attack in Torrey pines. Here he became famous in 2017 with his first PGA Tour win. Yes, the one in which he plugged in an incredible eagle on 18. Well, that same mentality was what led him to start and finish in the same way. Birdie at 1. Birdie at 2. Birdie at 17. Birdie at 18. And in between an exercise in self-control and maturity that a few years ago were inconceivable in a volcanic temperament.

What a finale! First Spanish to win the #USOpen. Thus Jon Rahm Rodríguez conquered his first Major. pic.twitter.com/y98bF2IAGd – Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) June 21, 2021

The bogey on hole 4 – the only mistake of the day – and the countless putts that he missed by inches, by millimeters even, were the real challenge for Rahm. Stay calm at all costs. Always focus on the next shot. Take advantage of the strength of your drive so as not to think about the lack of success with the putt. Insist with that trimmed backswing that dominates so much and it gives such good results so as not to hesitate when making the hole.

With a minus two for the first nine – two strokes away from leader Louis Oosthuizen- patience had to be raised to the nth power for the next seven holes. Seven pairs in a row to unhinge anyone. Seven pairs with their putts missed by the minimum and a getaway to the left to the fence that could well have been ‘scare or death’. A challenge to the fixation of his mind that, however, never diverted him from his goal.

18 holes fit a lifetime. Ups, downs, ups and downs, injustices of fate and winks of fortune. A kind of Greek myth in the Jon Rahm was tied to the mast to listen to the siren songs without being captured by them. He endured. He persevered. And when the time came …

Golf owed a lot to Jon Rahm, so when the time comes he has paid it back in spades. Two birdies in a row on 17 and 18 to win his first big. In Torrey Pines, a course that is already the history of Spanish golf and where his wife was waiting for him Kelley Cahill and the little one Kepa Cahill Rahm, just three months old, to celebrate the US Open and the number one in the world to which he returns with victory. That really is arriving with a bread under your arm.