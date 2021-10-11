Jon Rahm, number one in the world rankings, will try at the Spanish Open, which takes place from October 7 to 10 at the Villa de Madrid Country Club, to match the three victories of Severiano Ballesteros in a tournament that will also feature around thirty national players.

Jon rahm faces the appointment as a defender of the titles obtained in 2018 and 2019 and with the aim of equaling the three titles of the legendary Severiano Ballesteros, who achieved victory in 1981, 1985 and 1995.

In addition, the Basque athlete attends the famous Madrid route, designed in his day by Javier Arana, with the intention of uniting past and present, also aiming to match the achievement achieved more than a hundred years ago by Ángel de la Torre in 1916, 1917 and 1919 -the 1918 edition was not held-, a stage where the format of this sport was radically different from the current one.

Later, in the four-year period from 1946 to 1949, Marcelino Morcillo inscribed his name continuously on the winners’ base of the ‘Open de España’, although in 1947 the lowest result was achieved by the amateur Mario González, ahead of the aforementioned professional Marcelino Morcillo.

Rahm also faces other statistical challenges only available to the best, one of them established by himself in the 2019 edition, when he equaled, with 22 under par, the lowest winning result in a Spanish Open, which had been achieved by Kenneth Ferrie in the 2003 edition, then champion after the tiebreaker against Peter Hedblom and Peter Lawrie.

Among the Spanish also stands out the presence of Rafa Cabrera Bello, which again joins his destiny to that of Jon Rahm in this tournament in which he shared excellent moments during the last two editions held, especially in the last one of 2019, in which he fought until the last moment for a victory that the golfer took Basque.

Cabrera Bello’s relationship with the Spanish Open dates back to 2002, when, still an amateur, he finished in fourth place in the edition that Sergio García won on the Gran Canaria tour of El Cortijo. This time he has been paired with the English Richard Bland and the Australian Min Woo Lee.

Jon Rahm has been framed in the group with the Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and with the French Víctor Pérez, will go out to play the first round at 09:30 and the second at 14:00.

The English Luke Donald, former world number one and winner in Madrid in 2010, will be accompanied by the Danish Thorbjørn Olesen and the Spanish Sebastián García.

Another Spaniard, Pablo Larrazábal, has been paired with two of the best of the Race to Dubai 2021, the Englishman Marcus Armitage and the Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

Three golfers who already know what it is to win the European Tour, the Spanish Adrián Otaegui, the Scotsman Callum Hill and the Italian Guido Migliozzi will share the game on the first day, as well as the Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Adrián Arnaus with the young Danish Nicolai Hojgaard.

