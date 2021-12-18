This time the project is solo without the co-sponsorship of the Seve Ballesteros Foundation through his son Javier. But the scene of the unforgettable day for the kids and of this new stage of the initiative Golf4Kids Yes it was the same this Saturday as in its previous editions, the Meaztegi Golf, in the Arboleda, a few kms from his native Barrika. Jon rahm, world No. 1, winner in June of the US Open – his first ‘major’ – made a hole in his Basque holidays and within the new Golf4Kids program he gave a master class to boys and girls between 8 and 14 years old. A golf lesson, manners, behavior, attitude … in short, a whole life lesson that was followed with great care and passion – you don’t always have your idol so close – by future stars.

The kids completed a kind of gymkhana with a series of tests, in which, through the game, aspects such as overcoming, cooperation or the ability to face adversity were worked on. The prize for all of them was the same: enjoy a day with their idol.

Gallery

Jon Rahm with the Meaztegi club Juan Echeverria / Collaborators

One of the most endearing moments of the day (total surprise for Barrika’s as explained to this newspaper by Ramón Barrenechea, director of the project) was the presence of Marc Oller, blind golfer and Spanish champion of adapted golf in 2018 and 2021. Oller made a display and challenged Jon Rahm to play an 80-meter hole. Jon played with a blindfold and the help of his father Edorta as a guide, while Marc was accompanied by his inseparable Jose and Bernardo, his guide dog. Marc won.

Afterwards, Rahm was with the children, hitting all kinds of blows and answering questions. Some even acted as a restless journalist. “My goal is to remain World Number One in 2022 and win the British Open in Saint Andrews,” he replied to the boy in question regarding the challenges next year.

Jon will attend Athletic-Betis de LaLiga Santander this Sunday in the new San Mamés, he will spend Christmas with his family and will fly to the US on December 26 to celebrate New Year’s Eve, presumably in Hawaii, where he will play the first week of January the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua (island of Maui). It will be his first competitive tournament since mid-October, when he missed the cut at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters on the European Tour and declared then that he was saturated with golf and needed a break.