10/20/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

World number one Jon Rahm wants nothing to do with golf for the next few weeks, and has not even answered Tiger Woods’ call to participate in the tournament that he sponsors, the Hero World Challenge.

That of Barrika, which ended up saturated with golf after the two consecutive tournaments in Spain and where it could not offer its best level, He already announced that he had no desire to touch the clubs in the next few weeks. His only dedication will be to enjoy his family and his son Kepa at his residence in Arizona.

And it is that Rahm has not even considered the possibility of playing a tournament of which he was a regular, the Hero World Challenge, sponsored by Tiger Woods and in which he already achieved victory two years ago.

Forget about golf

The Basque has proposed to forget about golf until the final tournament of the European Tour, the DP World Tour Championship, which will be played at Jumeirah Golf Satate, Dubai, from November 18 to 21. Until then, do not look for Rahm because he will be literally ‘missing’.

To the European Tour yet He has three stops left before Dubai, the Mallorca Golf Open, which starts this Thursday in Santa Ponsa, the Portugal Masters and the Aviv Dubai Championship.

For its part, On the PGA Tour, the season has already started, but Rahm will not participate until next January. The Tiger tournament, will be played from December 2 to 5 and will feature the constellation of stars, con the notable absences of Rahm and Dustin Johnson, who also alleges fatigue after a long season.

There will be So wait a few weeks to be able to see Rahm in action again, who had arrived in Spain with practically no gasoline and his game suffered, without being able to opt for victory in either of the two tournaments.