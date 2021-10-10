Jon Rahm, on the 14th tee this Friday.

There are game days A and game days B. No one is immune to this golf maxim. The swing is never the same, not even for the Number One in the world. Not even for the US Open champion. Not even for Jon Rahm (-12). The difference between extraordinary beings and mortals is the performance that they bring out of this impeccable reality. Jon, on an inspired day, pulls you out on Thursday’s 63rd. Today, in a much more stuck day, he has made 67. Only 14 players have delivered a better result than Jon this Friday and, surely, all have played from tee to green better than Barrika’s.

Rahm is perfectly placed in the tournament. He is second solo with twelve under par, one hit behind the leader, the Dutchman. Will besseling (-13). Serve this data to sow panic. Jon is three strokes better in the standings than two years ago and then ended up winning with -22 and five strokes ahead. If golf were mathematics, they could already give him the champion’s cup for the third consecutive year, but luckily golf is not an exact science. Two of the head are Ross McGowan, Adri arnaus and Subhankar Sharma. Spectacular end of the Indian golfer, with birdie and eagle in the 17 and 18.

Jon defended himself after his return against those who considered that today he had suffered on the field. «I have not seen it that way. I have played well, I have hit good shots and I have left good birdie options, “he explained. Let’s qualify. He has not played horrible, true, but he has not been at the level of Thursday from tee to green, especially on the tee shots. The errors have been thicker and he has had to save some delicate situations, which he has done masterfully. There is the merit. There is the difference between the best and the mortals. Really the only ‘gift’ he has given the course has been the birdie putt on the 7th hole, a birdie putt, by the way, made from scratch, missing the fairway and hitting his second shot against a tree. It’s what the greats have. Whatever he puts on, Jon was not so brilliant from the tee today and he had to draw on his inexhaustible source of resources to get the result with another game. Thursday shone with its own light, majestic. Today Friday he has polished the pick and shovel. He has played with the overalls.

It is so good that it always leaves beautiful pearls. There are his second shot in the 2, the tee shot in the 9, the three delicatessen for eagle in the 14 or the excellent chip in the 18th hole. , while yesterday he could well have done some less than those 63. Today’s round is the one that wins tournaments, although to do so he will have to play better on the weekend, he will have to get into less trouble so as not to try his luck and that a ball It ends up being unplayable, as it happened on the 16th hole, the only bogey of the day. Spinning very fine, it would have to be said that Jon has not played badly, but he has not been comfortable.

The worst news for his rivals is that without his best golf he is able to extract oil. The good news is that today it has offered a more human version. We will see what happens over the weekend. In any case, Jon has had the good detail of offering the thousands and thousands of fans who have filled the Country Club the two faces of golf.

