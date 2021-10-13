10/13/2021 at 11:27 AM CEST

.

The Spanish golfer Jon rahm, number one in the world and champion of the last US Open, is the main figure and favorite in the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters tournament, belonging to the European Circuit and which will be played from this Thursday at the Real Club Valderrama field, in the town of Cádiz. of San Roque.

The 26-year-old Basque player wants to remove the thorn from his last participation, in 2019, when he finished second after the South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, ultimately winner and participant also in the imminent edition that will be played for four days, until Sunday.

In this edition of the Andalucía Masters, ninety of the 126 participants are winners on the European Tour and seventeen have won on the circuit in 2021.

In addition, twenty golfers on the campus have defended the European flag at the Ryder Cup and eleven are among the top 100 in the world rankings.

Jon rahm You already know what it’s like to win on the European Tour on Spanish soil, so now you want to try to win in one of the most famous courses in Europe that has hosted, among other tournaments, the Ryder Cup.

Another of the participating Spaniards who arrives at Valderrama full of morals is the canary Rafa Cabrera Bello, who brought out his best version of the game to be crowned champion last weekend at the Spanish Open, played at the Madrid Country Club.

The Canarian golfer, a professional since 2005, wrote his name in gold letters at the Spanish Open, a title that joins three other previously achieved on the European Tour.

These players will accompany, among others, the Danish Thomas Bjørn, the German Martin Kaymer, the British Matt fitzpatrick and the austrian Bernd wiesberger, also Ryder players who will be in Valderrama.

Kaymer, winner of two majors, finished second in the 2020 edition with a single stroke of the American John catlin, who will come to defend in Valderrama one of the three European Tour titles that he won in the space of eight months.

Bjørn He is the most successful Danish golfer with fifteen victories on the European Tour and three Ryder Cups as a player.

Fitzpatrick won his sixth ‘European Tour’ title last year at the ‘DP World Tour Championship’ in Dubai and Wiesberger, a debutant at Valderrama last year, has won eight European Tour titles.

The tournament squad has another number one, Spanish Santiago Tarrío, undisputed leader of the order of merit of the ‘Challenge Tour’ after adding two victories and nine ‘top tens’ throughout the year and with a guaranteed card for the ‘European Tour’ in 2022.

Since 1966, the best players in the world have passed through the Andalusian community to play twenty-one editions of the Volvo Masters, eleven of the Andalusian Open, eleven of the Spanish Open, seven of the Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters, three ‘Volvo World Match Play Championship’ , three World Cups, two ‘World Golf Championships’ and four open tournaments of different denominations.

The 1997 Ryder Cup, in which Cantabrian Seve Ballesteros captained the European team to an epic victory against the United States, was the most important tournament ever played in Andalusia.