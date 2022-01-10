Related news

Jon rahm He has made it clear in the initial appointment of 2022 that to unseat him you have to play a golf of many carats and the Spanish exhibition has been prodigious. When one equals the historical record for strokes under par in the PGA Tour, 33, and does not raise a title, there is hardly any other analysis than to understand that there was a rival in another orbit. That was Cameron smith, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a -34 in a tournament in which up to three players were above the previous mark.

The Australian had to break the PGA Tour counter to snatch victory from Rahm this Sunday. There is no but one to put one or the other. The Australian has won because he has been better than the Spanish, more solid, more consistent and more confident. Jon was left as a consolation second place, 69 top 10 of his career and the retention of world number 1. It’s already going for 33 weeks, surpassing Vijay singh, after the American Collin morikawa stay behind.

The Smith-Rahm duel did not disappoint. The birdies at 4, 5 and 8 of the Aussie, an excellent kicker, were only answered by a birdie of the Spanish at 5 to try not to let his opponent escape. Two birdies in the 9 kept Cameron’s income in two strokes. Jon pressed with a new birdie on the 11th and both also defeated the 13th, 14th and 15th holes. The duel was of a very high level and the inspired Jones, with his incredible final round of 61 impacts (-12), also arrived with the hook to face them but without the option of triumph.

Bold shot on a beautiful hole.

Birdie gets @JonRahmPGA within 1. pic.twitter.com/kwsFw5OciW – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 9, 2022

At the final hole, a very long par 5 of 617 meters, the Aussie arrived with a stroke of advantage after tracing pairs at 16 and 17. Their birdie took them to -8 and -7, respectively, in the fourth round for a total of -34 with a final victory for Cameron Smith who broke the record in the history of the North American PGA Tour in 72 holes, and -33 for the Biscayan who starts the year strong and with great sensations.

Positive

Rahm completed the four days of the tournament with record gold, tied, the highest number of birdies in 72 holes, a total of 32. Again sad consolation because he will always be one short of being proclaimed champion. Despite the defeat, second place is an exceptional start to the season for the Spaniard who successfully defends his first position in the world rankings. Jon will not compete again until the last week of January for the Farmers Insurance Open, which will be played in Torrey pines, San Diego, his talismanic field that gave him his first regular victory on the PGA Tour and his first major, the US Open that he conquered last year.

