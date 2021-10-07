10/07/2021 at 3:55 PM CEST

.

Jon rahm, number one in the world ranking, began his career at the Spanish Golf Open on Thursday at the Villa de Madrid Country Club with a record of 63 strokes (-8), equaling his own record on the Madrid course, in which English shone Ross McGowan, which with 61 (-10) made the best historical mark.

Rahm, who shared a group with the Austrian Bernd wiesberger, also a member of the European Ryder Cup team in Wisconsin, and with the French Victor PerezFrom the first moment, he felt the warmth of the Madrid public, which encouraged him to conclude the first day with a record of -8, “a mark that he would have signed before starting,” as he said at the end of his participation in the first day.

The Basque golfer completed a good contest and only made one more stroke on a hole, at 18. In seven he made one less stroke, in nine he matched them and only in one, at 14, he made two less, achieving an ‘eagle’ .

With the 63 strokes, Rahm He returned to equal his own record that he had in the Madrid field since 2019 and that related him in that brand with the Spanish Severiano Ballesteros, the Argentinian Eduardo Romero and the norwegian Kristian Krogh Johanessen.

Jon rahm faces the appointment as a defender of the titles obtained in 2018 and 2019 and with the aim of equaling the three titles of the legendary Severiano Ballesteros, which achieved victory in 1981, 1985 and 1995.

The morning session was led by English Ross McGowan, which concluded its participation in the opening day with 61 (-10), a record higher than that of Rahm and that made him establish the new record of strokes in the history of the Madrid field.