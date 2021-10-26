10/26/2021 at 5:10 PM CEST

Jon Rahm is still a young player (26), although little by little he begins to approach the great myth of Spanish golf, Seve Ballesteros. It is true that the great Cantabrian golfer achieved nothing less than five ‘Big’ tournaments while Barrika’s only accumulates one, for now – the last US Open that he achieved in La Jolla (California) -.

But the current world number one has the opportunity to surpass Seve as the Spanish player with the most consecutive weeks at the top of the world ranking. Ballesteros, who added a total of 61 weeks as world ‘king’, achieved two consecutive 20-week streaks, a record that Barrika now has within reach.

To get past Seve, Rahm needs to stay at world number one for six more weeks in a row, something that seems possible. The goal is to stay up there until the week of December 6, right after the DP World Tour Championship.

He wants to win in Dubai

Rahm has marked on the calendar the final tournament where the ‘Race to Dubai’ will be decided, which awards the title of best player on the European Tour. And the Basque arrives with many possibilities of winning it as he did in 2019.

Thus, his goal is to arrive rested and prepared for the final tournament, where he can have the title of Best European Player at stake and at the same time the world number one.

His main opponents to unseat him from number one is the American, Collin Morikawa, who has placed second in the world and could play the Dubai tournament. Dustin Johnson, now third, will not be in the final tournament of the European Tour.

Barrika’s currently has 15 consecutive weeks in the world ‘top’ and 21 in total. If you hold out for six more weeks, you can already say that you have surpassed the mythical Seve Ballesteros.