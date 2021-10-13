10/13/2021 at 4:42 PM CEST

Jon Rahm focuses all eyes on the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, which kicks off this Thursday at the Real Club Valderrama, the second consecutive tournament of the European Tour that visits Spain, andThis time with an important prize pool of three million euros.

The Basque wants to retaliate for his poor role last week at the Spanish Open where he was looking for his third consecutive win. But it couldn’t be, it didn’t even come close. Very imprecise with his starts and unlucky with the putt, his options were reduced on the third day and He left all the leading role to Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who ended up winning the title.

“To win at Valderrama you have to hit very precise shots, know the field and it penalizes you a lot if you miss the mark & ​​rdquor ;, said Rahm who feels confident in having a good tournament and opting for victory in a field that does not give anything to anyone

Main focus of attention

The Basque is the main focus of attention and will surely draw practically the largest number of fans since he will share a game with nothing less than the campeon of the Spanish Open, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and the Englishman Mathew Fitzpatrick. Show guaranteed.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello has become an important actor after his triumph at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, and he is also excited to fight for victory.

“I have played this field many times and I think it is the most difficult I have faced & rdquor ;, he said. “If I can finish -5 right now I’ll sign it & rdquor ;, he said, referring to Rahm’s predictions.

Wide Spanish representation

Although the Basque and the Canary will not be the only Spaniards. Up to a total of 15 will take part in this tournament that is already becoming a classic with the sponsorship of the Catalan brewery that has bet heavily on golf, as it did recently with the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya.

Sergio García is not there, but if players as interesting as Adri Arnaus himself, who was a breath away from taking the Spanish Open in that heads up with the Canarian player. “I come with confidence to play in Valderrama at the highest level that is required of you & rdquor ;, explained Moià, who He played yesterday’s Pro-Am alongside Pau Gasol and Luis Figo.

The main game will start at 9:40 am from the 10th tee, while Arnaus will start at 14:10, on the 1st. along with the South African Harding and the Belgian Detry.