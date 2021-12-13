12/13/2021 at 11:45 AM CET

Jon rahm, number one in the world golf rankings, will participate next Saturday in the closing of the course of his project ‘Jon Rahm Golf4Kids’ that will take place in the Meaztegi course located in the Biscayan towns of Ortuella, Trapagaran and Abanto-Zierbena.

The initiative sponsored by Rahm aims to “contribute to the learning of boys and girls, between 8 and 14 years old, using golf as a tool and the values ​​that this sport promotes” and with it the Barrika golfer “also tries to give back to society part of what that he has received “from this sport.

In the event, which will feature the actress and presenter Nerea Garmendia as the host, “fifty boys and girls” will take part to enjoy a series of activities “that will help them understand and acquire positive values ​​through golf and fun. “.

“The prize for all of them will be the same, enjoy a day with their idol Jon rahm“, highlights the director of the ‘Golf4Kids’ project, Ramon Barrenechea, who also values ​​”the effort” of the best player in the world to participate in this activity.

“An agenda like his does not leave room for many things beyond his professional obligations. However, his social commitment leads him to take that time even at the expense of his vacations,” he highlights Barrenechea.

It also advances that from next season ‘Golf4Kids’ “will acquire a new dimension, increasing its number of activities and setting a long-term horizon, to become a recognizable and referential social project”.