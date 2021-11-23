11/23/2021 at 8:56 PM CET

The recent winner of the DP World Tour Championship and the ‘Race to Dubai’ 2021, the American Collin Morikawa, has in his sights the Basque Jon Rahm, in his goal of unseating him from the world number one.

With his victory in Dubai, The young Californian has placed second in the world, and is less than one point behind the Basque. Rahm has managed to withstand the pull of Morikawa, although the presence of the North American in the Tiger Woods tournament, the Hero World Challenge, where Rahm already announced that he would not be, could lead him to surpass the Spanish in the world title.

The truth is that Rahm remains one more week as the number one in the world and andThat’s 26 consecutive weeks, matching Jordan Spieth, and only six from Vijay Singh, who reached 32, and who ranks twelfth.

Didn’t travel to Dubai

Rahm decided at the last minute not to participate in the DP World Tour Championship when he arrived with many options to win the tournament and the ‘Race to Dubai’ as he achieved in 2019, although finally, dHe came up with the idea to spend more time with the family after a year that was worn out excessively.

His intention is not to compete again until the PGA Tour Champions tournament, which will be held in Hawaii, from January 6 to 9. It will be the moment when Rahm puts on his overalls again after a long hiatus of two months.

In the event of Morikawa’s victory in the Hero World Challenge, Rahm would lose number one, although he could get it back a week later due to the readjustments of the world ranking.

After the tournament in Dubai, the Spanish players have barely moved in the rankings. The most significant movement has been the promotion of Adri Arnaus, who went from position 153 to 140, surpassing Rafa Cabrera-Bello, 149 in the world class.