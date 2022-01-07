01/07/2022 at 16:15 CET

For Jon Rahm, the almost three months of competitive inactivity did not take their toll on the first day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which brings together the 2021 PGA Tour champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The Basque, who had not played a tournament since last October, gave the feeling that no time had passed after an exceptional first lap in the Kapalua field, signing a card of 66 strokes (7) to get to the second position.

He only performed better lap than the Spanish, New Zealander Camerón Smith, who started with 65 strokes (-8), leading the first major PGA tournament alone 2022 tour.

With the game tuned

In the second position is already Barrika’s, accompanied by Daniel Berger and Patrick Cantlay, with which the latter will play in a reissue of the duel they had in the last Fed Ex Cup.

Rahm, who decided to take a long break to recover from the tough previous season, where he achieved his first ‘Major’ the US Open, He showed no signs of having the game a bit rusty. On the contrary.

The Basque was solid throughout his game, from tee to green, dominating the driver and especially fine with the irons., signing seven birdies and not committing a single bogey in a somewhat soft field due to the last rains, allowing players to place the ball in the fairway, and that made the game easier for the 2021 champions.

Morikawa, from behind

At the moment, Rahm’s world number one does not seem to be in danger since his main ‘threat’, the American Collin Morikawa, could not keep up with the Spanish although he is not far. He finished the first day with 68 strokes (-5), in eighth position.

A start from the ‘León de Barrika’ that invites optimism with a Rahm ready to take the first victory of the year, fresh and with high spirits after his long hiatus that has allowed him to clear his mind, and act as a father at Christmas time.