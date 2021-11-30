The Pelicans They have connected and are taking a run. How not to do it after being evicted at the bottom of the rankings. To do this, they have taken the two or three things that were working for them and have maximized them. The best example is Jonas Valanciunas, as one concept, and Jonas Valanciunas’ triples, as another. Those who have suffered it is the Clippers, which do not win for triplists who make their existence bitter in their own home. The Lithuanian pivot is walking this season and doing it with a revolution in his game, but not so much as to disarm a good team like the opposite of this Monday night through a 7/8 in the long distance and a 39 + 15 between points and rebounds. Only James Harden and Vince Carter had ever done that. Jonas is a seven footer and started shooting three with some regularity three years ago, in case you don’t want to see the credit.. The Clippers found another cross after the one Curry put them a few hours earlier and it makes perfect sense: Valanciunas equals the aforementioned as the only ones to make 35 + 10 with seven triples in a game this season. Almost nothing.

Who knows if because of the momentum that the Pelicans have seized in recent days or because of the blow of Sunday’s game for the Clippers, but the first quarter ended with a resounding 22-37 and the figures did not move much from there. Those triples from Valanciunas in the first half, breaking the head of a Zubac who no longer knew where he had to approach his hand to avoid his opponent’s shots, They already did something serious the performance of the interior of Utena. This game ended 104-123, a small step forward that adds to the previous ones. They are three victories in four days of play and Zion Williamson needs to return, a circumstance in which it will be necessary to see where or how he fits into this unleashed Valanciunas. The two teams were 51% in the field goals, but there was more hunger on one side than the other to generate more opportunities and, with that success, more baskets.

Despite the fact that Valanciunas has a shooting technician that looks like a medieval catapult, the triples are entering them. The Pels aren’t getting much loot, but it’s absolutely undeniable that it’s not because this man isn’t squeezing all he can. To the numbers mentioned above must be added the total: with his best score of his career, 18.5 points per game, he is averaging 46% of three. Against the Clippers he had the support of, at last, a fully integrated and successful Ingram (27). The substitute pivot, Willy Hernangómez, had a more discreet game than in recent days (9 points and 6 rebounds) but still within the rotation proposed by Willie Green.