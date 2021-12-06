12/06/2021 at 21:34 CET

The striker of Mainz 05, Jonathan Burkardt, is the highest-scoring German player in the 2021/22 season with a total of 10 goals in all competitions. At 21 years old and trained between the lower categories of Mainz and Darmstad, the attacker is ahead of Leroy Sané (9), Florian Wirtz (8) and Serge Gnabry (8).

The German, who has been international with the Maanchaft sub 21 up to 17 times since September 2020, He is a player with a special scoring nose: he has scored seven goals in the Bundesliga and another three in the DFB Pokal, the most in the five major leagues.

The former Darmstad player has signed a total of 13 goals and five assists as a Mainz 05 player since making his debut in the 2018/19 season: participates in 0.3 goals for his team per game. So far, he has played a total of 60 games as a professional player, plus 35 with the Mainz U19, 30 with the Mainz U17 and four with the Mainz II.

Waiting for the call from Hansi Flick

The attacker has played a total of 17 games with Germany’s U21s and his good performance in recent games have opened the debate in the German media: does Jonathan Burkardt deserve a chance with the absolute in this new stage of rejuvenation of the international squad with Hansi Flick?

With a contract until June 30, 2024, Burkardt It has a market value of 6.5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, and the big clubs in Germany would already have it under control for the future, where the young German forward is expected to continue adding minutes and growing exponentially in the Bundesliga.