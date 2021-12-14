One of the greatest promises of boxing at the international level, the American of Puerto Rican origin Jonathan “GeoDon” López is getting ready to conquer the Mexican fans, which according to the talented boxer is one of the most knowledgeable and demanding.

The young wonder and undefeated prospect Jonathan Geovanni Lopez, who will see action for the fifth time in Mexican territory, will seek to establish himself in the taste of the Mexican fans, by playing the World Boxing Council Youth featherweight championship, by facing Adolfo Granados, Next Saturday at the international poster “FIGHT NIGHT” presented at the José María “Capi” Correa soccer stadium in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Miura Boxing Promotions, a company headed by Manuel Garrido, with the support of Libertad, solutions for life, which leads the lawsuit between the lagoon player Julio “Canelito” Luna and the current national champion, Luis “Lobito” Montelongo, from the capital, 10 rounds for the WBC FECARBOX welterweight title.

With an unbeaten record of five professional fights, two of them by knockout, he has triumphs over Mexican fighters, Jorge Amaya, Omar Santillan, Bralton Muñoz and Edwin Salcido, and the next one will seek to expand his record, while contemplating seize the belt that will be at stake.

Chiapas knockout

In the semi-star duel that will be broadcast to all Latin Americans through the Combate Space signal, and through the Miuraboxing.com page for the rest of the world, the Chiapas knocker Jimerr “Mortero” Espinosa will face Jonathan Escobedo, eight rounds in super light weight.

International duel

Serbian Radivoje “Hot-Rod” Kalajdzic will face Argentine Guillermo Andino, 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Rest of poster

The Italian Camilla Panatta will make her professional debut against Guanajuato Itzel Ojeda, four episodes in lightweight.

Celayo fighter Armando “Chica” Ramirez will face Jorge “Dandy” Pacheco from Guadalajara, six rounds at super featherweight.

The young promise of San Miguel de Allende Ulices Tovar will seek to take away the undefeated Edwin Espinosa, four rounds at an agreed weight of 75,500 kilograms.

Local boxer Omar Granados will face Luis “Ironboy” Alvarado, four episodes at super bantamweight, and Jorge “Liga” Pérez vs. Valentin Martinez, eight rounds at welterweight.

Undefeated heavyweight Issac “Drago” Muñoz returns to the ropes to give Daniel “Oso” Cota a rematch, six rounds heavy.