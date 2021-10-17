Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The WBO light fly was the only world title of the Fresno evening, hosted by Matchroom Boxing this early morning.

The champion Elwin soto (19-2, 13 KO) gave up his status to the contender Jonathan Gonzalez (25-3-1, 14 KO). The Mexican flea, a priori favorite, sought to impose its in-and-out boxing to try to keep the belt, but was met with good opposition from González, who was competitive at all times. The Puerto Rican showed resistance and, with his amateur and professional experience, made Soto very uncomfortable with his closed guard and fast movements, predictably matching the cards towards the middle of the fight. The judge on the mat, as was the tonic at night, had a bad performance, slow and far from the actions, not stopping the irregularities of both fighters and offering monologues on the ring instead of being effective. González unhinged the champion by making him fail many hands, practicing elusive boxing and with greater efficiency than the Mexican when selecting the attack. Soto’s dangerous and extremely powerful hands hit the air over and over again, and, although the insular was not lavish in launching attacks, he did hit hard at times and offered a style of amateur reminiscences that seemed to give him an advantage entering in the last two or three rounds. All twelve were consumed, and the judges had to decide; They did so, with divided scores of 116-112 for Soto and double 116-112, which we share, in favor of González.

In the fly category, Jesse Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KO) and Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-5-1, 15 KO) measured their capabilities at ten rounds. It was an exhibition by Rodríguez, who sought to practically secure a world opportunity, and he did it with an arsenal of blows in multiple trajectories that gradually dismantled Burgos until reaching the fourth round, where he finished off his rival after a first fall; The referee let a battered and disoriented Burgos continue to delay the inevitable and only achieve greater punishment for the brave Mexican.

He opened the televised part of the gala, within the lightweight, the Australian Brock jarvis (20-0, 18 KO) faced the Mexican Alexander Frias (13-5-2, 6 KO), a fight that could have turned into a surprise if the referee had acted diligently in the second round, when Matchroom’s new signing was on the verge of being knocked out and bought time due to the bad tricks of the third man, passive in excess and not telling him when he fell on the ropes. The nefarious man in the shirt, however, stopped the fight in the fifth episode when the Aztec did not pass the hardships that Jarvis had suffered in the second.