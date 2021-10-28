Darío Pérez

Jonathan Valero (10-6-1, 3 KO) has, at 32, the most important opportunity of his career. After trying without luck in 2018 against Aitor Nieto, he will be a contender for the Spanish Welterweight Championship for the second time in his career. This Saturday, in Santander, he will try to climb that step against the difficult champion, Jon Míguez.

We remember with him that fight against the Asturian Nieto, from the beginning: «From the outset, I’m really more of a super lightweight, but I really like to eat (laughs) and also at that weight I’ve sometimes recovered badly and the dehydration is bad, that’s why I fight in welterweight … but this implies that we get into the ring with enough size disadvantage. We knew that on points it was impossible to beat a rival like Aitor, with whom I have certainly developed a good friendship after the fight, because he beat us in speed, experience and more. The idea was to try to catch a hit on a counter, we tried to play it and so I started calm, tight, trying to go through several rounds to tire him by passing hands; I had the misfortune that in the second round I received an impact in the orbital bone, and the area became very bad. I did what I could, I even tried to continue without seeing, but it was not possible to continue like this ».

Valero again had problems in the eye zone against Nelson Dotel, which caused him to be unemployed for two years until his reappearance less than two months ago: “I took a break, and last month we had a fight in which we looked good, comfortable, although it is true that it was a few rounds, but we have been able to link one preparation with another.”

Asked about the thought of retirement due to the injury, the pandemic, his work outside of sport and making boxing compatible with his family, he acknowledges that «Yes, yes, this time ago I have spoken with my people, my daughter throws me a lot and I have to work, train … And everything weighs, you put everything on a balance and, although I love fighting, not making a living from boxing is complicated And it involves enormous sacrifices. After this fight, we will take a good rest and, as it goes, we will decide to see what we do with my career ».

We ask you to tell us how you are facing the fight, especially these days: “I have been sparring in several places with guys who are heavier, very strong, and I have looked good. Now I am adjusting and maintaining the weight, this week training in raincoats and well covered. This time we are not going to make mistakes like we did against Aitor Nieto, we will try to be smarter and for the best to win. Hopefully the fans are happy and leave with a smile from ear to ear. You have to be aware that we are going outside, and you have to go with your head and also with your balls; if we find what is not ours, too bad, I’ll get up with my head held high ».

Jonathan Valero concludes with a chivalrous message for his adversary: “I have never said no to a fight, I thank MGZ for the opportunity. We know that Jon is an extraordinary opponent: aggressive, he paces a lot… But this is boxing and anything can happen. I play with the surprise, we are going to Santander to try to take the belt. I have always considered Jon and Kerman my favorite fighters, Jon doesn’t know what a step back is, he has a winning mentality. I admire him a lot, I send him a hug and I want to live up to it, because, being honest with myself, Jon is on another level today. But this is boxing, and if we go to the exchange of blows … to see who can do more ».

