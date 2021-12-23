. Joni MItchell

Joni Mitchell’s fortune is $ 100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Canadian singer-songwriter and artist is a guest of honor at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors.

“The Kennedy Center Honors honor personalities whose art and creativity have enriched us immeasurably,” Kennedy Center Director David M. Rubenstein said in a press release. She also added that singer Joni Mitchell combines frank and deeply personal lyrics with her incredibly ethereal voice on 19 albums, making her one of the most influential singer-songwriters and cultural figures in popular music of the 20th century. “

1. Mitchell has won 8 Grammy Awards

Mitchell is best known as a singer, and her album “Song to a Seagull” was released in 1968. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the album did not fare well but received public acclaim. Her second album, “Clouds” earned her a Grammy for Best Performance. In total, he won eight Grammy Awards out of a total of 16 nominations.

The agency wrote that their fourth album, “Blue” “appears frequently on the charts of the best albums of all time.”

According to Paste Magazine, Mitchell would go on to release 19 studio albums.

2. Mitchell owns her own song catalog

“Thanks to her negotiation skills and the fact that she produced each of the singles on her albums herself, Joni now owns 100% of her Original Recordings and the copyright of their publication,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Thanks to this, he receives almost all of the royalties when other artists cover his songs.

3. Mitchell sees himself as an artist first

Mitchell is an artist and has painted all of her album covers according to Celebrity Net Worth. Paste Magazine quoted her once in which she stated, “First I’m an artist. I sing my sorrows and paint my joys ”.

According to Mutual Art, his work has been available for sale at auction “with prices fetched between $ 1,000 and $ 5,760, depending on the size and medium of the artwork.”

The publication notes that his work can be seen in the Nassau County Museum of Art.

4. Mitchell resides in a Spanish-style home in Bel Air

Celebrity Net Worth reported that the “primary residence [de Mitchell] It has been a great home in Bel Air, California ”. The agency added that its estimated value is between $ 15 and $ 20 million. According to Haute Residence, he acquired the property for $ 350,000 in 1974.

The publication reports that the house is on a private street and overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. The Spanish-style residence was built in 1930 and features “six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,560 square feet of living space.”

5. Mitchell has his star on the Canadian Walk of Fame

In addition to the honor bestowed by the Kennedy Center, Mitchell already has an important list of awards to his name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was “inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1981, and in 2000, he received a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame. In 2002, he received the Companion of the Order of Canada, which is Canada’s highest civilian honor.

The post added that in 2020 she became the first woman to receive a Les Paul Award.

