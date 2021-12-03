The man who inspired Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie has lashed out at digital currencies arguing that they have no value or use.

Many may recognize the name of Jordan Belfort, but for those who do not know he was the real wolf of wall street. The critically acclaimed film is based on the life of this gentleman, who also produced the film.

If we talk about him today here is because has made a statement regarding the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. A person who has worked in the stock market, making money with speculation tools, surely has something interesting to say about it.

Well, he has spoken out completely against these memecoins. Textually, he has said that they are “shit coins (…) worthless or useless“.

Apparently Belfort really likes technology blockchain. The idea of ​​a system that makes this digital money almost impossible to hack seems appealing to him.

Despite this, he does not like these cryptocurrencies born from internet jokes. They have gained popularity in recent months and have had some momentum thanks to some investors. It is precisely these investors that Belfort wants to defend.

According to him, these coins only seek to take money from investors and urge them not to sell their tokens, promising an increase in future value. He considers them scams and qualifies them disparagingly, arguing that they are not suitable investments.

“People you are taking advantage of an unregulated market and creating shitty coins that are worthless and useless, “he added.” You hear stories of people who make millions and billions, but for every person like that, there are 10,000 or 100,000 people who get nothing. “

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

It seems that you have a very clear opinion about these digital currencies. Being a person who has been convicted of various crimes of fraud and who made a living in the 90s by making people buy stocks with no real value for a lot more money, you may recognize bad investments from afar.

The world of cryptocurrencies is based on the conviction and investment that people make about them. It is a very speculative market in which tokens gain and lose value at full speed. Maybe you don’t like meme-based coins because of their empty bottom, but what is clear is that they still have investors.