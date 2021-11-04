Scottie Pippen charged Michael Jordan again, which at this point is like saying that when it rains, my backyard gets wet. Like the others. Sometimes with nun’s pinches, yes but no. I leave you the juicy headline and then I will qualify it. Because Scottie Pippen will finally publish his memoirs on November 9: Unguarded. A book that was going to sell a lot in itself but for which there is no better advertising campaign, of course, than to shake up the stormy affairs of his relationship with Michael Jordan. The troubles of those Bulls who won six rings in eight years (1991-98) and who were not only one of the best teams in history, but also became one of the most multifaceted, complex and deep. The analyzes are as labyrinthine as you want them to be. And the closets have as many ghosts as it is obvious to expect from such a successful project, so many exhausting tensions and so many idiosyncratic personalities. The ghosts in the closets, in short, often tell the apocryphal story, the one that the winners do not write (Michael Jordan, understand). And, of course, they sell books.

You do not have to be especially aware of these matters to be quite clear that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are not-friends. For these not always focused uncorks of Scottie Pippen, a guy who has a strange relationship with public affairs, and for the wounds he opened (or reopened, or a bit of everything) The Last Dance, the monument to himself that Michael Jordan erected, with those contradictions inherent in his tricky character, to regain focus as a social fact and essential artifact of American popular culture. And to, many say, remember that the LeBron era also plans the long shadow of the Jordan era, on whose reign the sun never sets.

Distance, contradictions, disagreements

Pippen and Jordan’s public appearances together have been counted on the fingers of one hand in the last decade. In 2017, it rained, the first one was seen by the second’s Fligh School Camp. And in February 2020, Pippen congratulated Jordan on Instagram with a “happy birthday to my brother.” In its own way, abrasive to everything it touches, Jordan has made it clear how much he values ​​what Pippen did as a squire, role in which he is surely the best ever. Sure one of the top three or four. The superstar star, Batman’s Robin and everything in between. He cited him when he made his ideal quintet: him, Pippen, James Worthy, Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon. And in that caustic Hall of Fame induction speech, in which he passed scores and left messages to the surprise of many who really shouldn’t have been so surprised, he did have words of heartfelt and exciting camaraderie. The thing that whenever you talk about Jordan you should talk about Pippen. And that she would not have accomplished everything she did without him. I don’t know if one more atom of appreciation and admiration can be extracted from someone like Michael Jordan.. It doesn’t seem easy.

Those Bulls’ relationships with themselves remain indigestible. The roadmap of that team is a very complicated gibberish, a miracle in motion that resisted standing longer than now seems logical but that was cyclopean, invincible, when it set its feet on the ground, whatever its circumstances and contradictions were. It’s the gospel according to Michael Jordan, actually. His dark and aggressive leadership style, his permanent competitive dissatisfaction and his generation of enemies that implied challenges that created new objectives that broke down old limits. And start over.

Michael Jordan’s relationship with the Bulls and with the city of Chicago is extremely complex, in many moments contradictory, in general more distant and private than what happens with any other tandem of megastar and headquarters. About this case of the greatest of all, the one that basically built a new franchise on its number 23 from what were basically ruins, I wrote from Chicago, in the heart of an All Star 2020 in which its absence was resounding in the city ​​of the wind. This is the article, for those who are interested: THE HOUSE THAT MICHAEL JORDAN BUILT.

The Last Dance, of course, is a visually fabulous documentary and is an exceptional gateway into the history of Michael Jordan’s Bulls. Michael Jordan’s Bulls by Michael Jordan. Its obvious historical value decreases if it is taken as a dogma of faith, as objective truth. It is the vision of Michael Jordan, and assuming that does open wide the possibilities of analysis, from sports events to the personality of a genius who, basically, believed that the only way to be one was martial. That the letter, with blood enters. But The Last Dance does pose, at least it outlines, the great conflict that defines the top and the end of that Bulls project, of a legendary team. A network of battles that led to the great war: on the one hand the Jerrys, the owner Reinsdorf and the general manager Krause. On the other Jordan, Pippen and Phil Jackson. More like independent guerrillas than a common front, although they hang by force. From that tension arose The Last Dance, the name that Jackson himself gave to that last season, 1997-98. A dynasty in full swing that proclaimed its end, a legendary team that announced its expiration. An exotic fact in the history of professional sports. And certainly fascinating.

It was, I imagine, the explosion of what for years was a trail of seeds of discord. A past that was fading and a future that appeared uncertain. Hard. The pasty certainty that going back to those years, of course golden (very golden), would force one to walk between barbed wire. Discord, or at least distance, as a perpetual inheritance. And from there to everything else, Jordan’s pathological deformation or Pippen’s promotional darts. That last dance, the 1997-98 season, was an epic close, an imposition of wills capable of walking on a volcano, riders of the storm. An almost mysterious section from which almost everything has been shelled. Almost: why, for example, did Reinsdorf stand head-on into Krause’s trench? Was it a personal or professional matter? Not everything that happened in those Bulls, finally, is clear although everything is deeply scrutinized.

Unbridled egos and too many fronts

The late Krause, whose voice drifted away and his figure was whipped relentlessly in the documentary, ended up burning like a bonze. Their reasons have been shelled to the root. The architect betrayed by his work, Krause felt that he was not being given the merit he believed he deserved for having formed that gigateam, twice: the first threepeat and the second, with Jordan’s first withdrawal as the axis that everyone had to survive, finally backbone and non-disruptive. Krause found himself outside of Jordan and Jackson’s circles of trust, the prelude to the all-out showdown. AND ended up believing that another winning reconstruction would elevate his figure, it would distance her from the actors on the track. And along the way, he convinced Reinsdorf that the Bulls of the 90s couldn’t be the Celtics of the 80s. No matter how tough or antisocial they were, action had to be taken. React from the top. Don’t let the stars languish in a romantic farewell that will end up sending the franchise into irrelevance, in the catacombs of rebuilding from scratch.

Therefore, due to a vision of aggressive construction and a personal detachment that reached Shakespearean latitudes, Krause rolled the dice in the market and opened many of the breaches that eventually brought down the dam, in that last journey 1997-98. Journalist Phil Rosenthal, who followed the Bulls at the time, gave the best definition of Krause when he said that he deserved more credit than he was given but believed he deserved more than he really deserved.

The point is that SCottie Pippen was on the verge of being traded in 1994 to the Seattle Supersonics, in 1997 to the Boston Celtics and in between, with less temperature, to the Cippers in 1995. A player shaken by public opinion in Chicago when he had to negotiate his continuity in 1991, who did not like that he believed that the money that Toni Kukoc took had to have been for him and that he operated on his ankle in the midst of a crisis with the franchise and, to the dismay of Michael Jordan, just as that 1997-98 season was about to begin. The body finally fell but not because of remorse from the Bulls but from the Sonics, where they feared the reaction of their people and did not want to finally send the beloved Shawn Kemp to Chicago, a player whose arrival would have aborted Michael Jordan’s return for the second threepeat. He said it himself 23.

The differences between Phil Jackson, a guru for whom the control of an airtight locker room was the law, and Krause were so abysmal that before that last season the manager told the coach that it did not matter what happened: “Even if we do an 82- Or you’re on the fucking street when the season ends. ” Later, in public and when the continuity of the Zen Master was confirmed, Krause stressed at a press conference (“I want to emphasize …”) that it was the last season of a coach he considered ungrateful. In his mind, he had invented Phil Jackson when he rescued him from the CBA and gave him power in the Bulls structure. Krause’s dream was a team led by Tim Floyd, a friend of his with whom he would have much more hand in making decisions. The thing was so public that when Jackson renewed, the Tribune placed in the left corner of the cover of his sports section a photo of Floyd, who coached Iowa State, with the phrase “not so fast.” Not so fast.

And Jordan, of course: the player who was literally minutes away from going to the Knicks in 1996. The one whose blood boiled when Reinsdorf assured that he knew that “sooner or later he would regret” having accepted the conditions of his star, who played his last season with a one-year contract and more than 33 million dollars, above the 30 he had cashed in 1996-97, after the Knicks offense, which you can learn more about in this article: MICHAEL JORDAN WAS ABOUT TO PLAY IN THE KNICKS.

Total, that the painting of The Last Dance was already being painted, in ominous tones, in the celebration of the fifth ring, that of 1997. Jordan, Jackson and Dennis Rodman arrived without a contract or a clear future. Krause was brooding over his reconstruction on the fast track and had, once again, Pippen’s departure, this time bound for Boston. Only eleven days after the forward gave Kukoc the assistance for the unforgettable dunk of the Croatian who closed the Finals (the first of the double won from the Stockton and Malone Jazz), the operation was about to be caramelized. In fact, Krause had training, with Phil Jackson banned from the facilities of some Bulls for what was no longer going to count in Krause’s withering plan, to a Tracy McGrady who was a high school sensation. And Reinsdorf had an off-duty police detachment prepared to protect the Bulls’ facility when Pippen’s trade was announced. Krause was going to accumulate picks 3 and 6 of the next draft and the first round of the Celtics in 1999. The plan was to take Keith Van Horn with the three, and if he was no longer available he was going to exchange that 3 for the 5 picks. and 10. Armed with the 5 and the 6, he would draft Ron Mercer and McGrady.

But finally Jordan renewed for those 33 million and Phil Jackson for a year and 5.7 million. Jordan demanded Jackson and they both demanded Pippen. And the 1997-98 season was set up as an extension, a final charge that had come to seem unlikely. One last dance … which was announced as such by Jackson, who found there the mother of all his mind games. To fortify and motivate the wardrobe; to attack the Jerrys on the flank of public opinion. Krause in the pillory and a poisoned environment that left sequels that are still shaken today. For a pharaonic mega-documentary. Or by publishing an autobiography.