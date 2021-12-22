12/22/2021 at 06:31 CET

With just 50,000 inhabitants and little ‘soccer tradition‘, Larnaca has recently been in the forefront of Cypriot football. Much of the blame is on Barcelona’s David Catalá, who has been living in this port city in the south of the country for almost a decade. He landed at the hand of Jordi Cruyff in 2012 and is currently the first coach of an AEK that ends 2021 in Champions League qualifying positions.

“It all started at the end of 2012. Before playing the promotion for promotion to First with Celta, Jordi Cruyff called me, who at that time was technical secretary of AEK. He told me that he wanted me to be part of the project. I had never played abroad and I wanted to wait to see if we would go up to First. We succeeded and I renewed with the Vigo team, but they told me that I would have a few minutes, so I told Jordi if the offer was still standing. That’s where I went “, Catalá tells us.

I never would have thought that this adventure would continue almost 10 years later. “Cypriot football was professional, but in many respects it did not seem so. Facilities, delays in payments. A new president arrived at AEK a few years ago who injected money and the entity has not stopped growing. We have a new stadium and we want to implement a style. To be protagonists with the ball, to propose “, adds the Barcelona, ​​former Celta, Salamanca, Albacete, Lleida or Lorca.

AN UNEXPECTED CALL

David retired in 2019, at 39 ‘tacos’. They asked him to train the sub’19 team. It was his first coaching experience. “It was very good for me. The following year, 2020/21, I went to Barcelona to finish getting the titles and the truth is that the call to take the first team was not waiting for me.” He called his former partner in AEK Miki Massana and he suggested that she accompany him. Miki didn’t think twice and packed her bags. Together with the former Catalan player, Omar Harrak (ex Girona and Getafe) as goalkeeping coach, Héctor González as assistant coach and Norbert Callau as physical trainer.

David Català, AEK Larnaca coach

| SPORT

The truth is that Cyprus has become a classic destination for Spanish footballers for 10-15 years. Currently, there are already five in the ranks of AEK Larnaca. Veterans Mikel González, Rubén Martínez and Roberto Rosales, the player trained at Barça Javi Espinosa and José Romo. At the time, Andoni Iraola, who began his journey as a coach in Larnaca, also emigrated there. “I am very happy for him, his proposal here was already very happy, vertical. Attack football. The same that he is doing at Rayo. It is brutal how he is growing.”

AEK Larnaca is having a great season

| SPORT

AEK Larnaca had a brutal start (19 points out of 21 possible). Despite being a modest team in the First Cypriot (teams such as APOEL or Omonia draw a much larger social mass), it is only one point behind the leader, Apollon. “The objective is to qualify for the European preview, but obviously if we hold on up there we won’t give up anything. ”

One of the peculiarities of Cyprus is the division between the Greek part and the Turkish part. A historic conflict and an invisible border controlled by the UN. “In the Greek part, where all the League clubs are from, it is not well seen that you go to the Proturkish side. Obviously you can cross and nothing happens to you. Right now there is a moment of peace, but it is a conflict with many wounds open “, Catalá tells us.