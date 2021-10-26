10/26/2021

The current champion of the electric category of Moto E, Jordi Torres, extends his contract with the Sito Pons team and will face his third season in the FIM Enel MotoE ™ World Cup. Torres and the PONS Racing It has been a successful union since its inception: in the two seasons together they have managed to be champions on both occasions, becoming the benchmark rider and team in the category. In his record, in addition to the two world titles already mentioned, Torres has achieved 2 victories, 8 podiums and 6 pole positions in 14 races. With this contract renewal, towers will fight again from the beginning to be, again and for the third time in a row, Champion of the FIM Enel MotoE ™ World Cup.

On the other side of the box, Mattia Casadei will be your new companion. The young Italian pilot, from 22 years, will face its fourth season in MotoE ™. In his record, Casadei has 6 podiums and this last season he finished 6th in the general classification. The PONS Racing It will give you the necessary tools so that you can continue with your evolution as a pilot and take a step forward that allows you to be one of the leading pilots in the category.

With towers and Casadei, again, the PONS Racing chooses to remain the reference team of the FIM Enel MotoE ™ World Cup and add more successes to his record. In turn, the PONS Racing wanted to thank the services provided by Jasper iwema During the past season, a great rider with exceptional human qualities and who wishes him the best of luck in his future.

Jordi Torres – Two-time MotoE ™ World Cup Champion“I am very happy to announce my renewal with PONS Racing to participate next season in the MotoE ™ World Cup. I want to thank Sito for the opportunity he gives me to race in this great team with which we have already become champions of the MotoE ™ World Cup in 2020 and 2021. Both my technicians, Sergi and Pere, as well as my mechanics, Ury and Pablo, as well as the rest of the team members do an incredible job throughout the season, and with them I feel strong to fighting for a new title in this MotoE ™ category that continues to grow year after year, and in which I would like to compete for many more years. “Mattia Casadei – PONS Racing MotoE Rider“I am very happy to join a team as strong as this and with so much history. They have always had good drivers, references and are the current champions of the category. I am sure that I will find myself a very competitive team that will allow me to grow and improve a lot. and I can only thank Sito for this opportunity that he gives me. I am really looking forward to it and I will give my all to achieve the best possible results. “Sito Pons – Team Principal del PONS Racing MotoE“I am very happy and proud to present our sports project for the next season in the MotoE ™ World Cup. Since this new category of sustainable and electric motorcycles was born, we understood that it is the future and our commitment has always been to win, and This is how we have shown it, with two consecutive titles with Jordi Torres. Being able to extend his contract only makes us happy and eager to continue working together and reaping new successes. Signing a teammate like Casadei is also very important, since that he is a young, fast rider who already stands out among the best in the category and I am sure that he will immediately give us many successes. With both riders we have a very competitive sporting project to continue being the leaders of MotoE ™ and I want to thank our sponsors their support, because thanks to them it is possible. Together we will have a good year. “