(CNN Spanish) – On Saturday, June 9 at 9:00 pm (Miami), in the program of ‘Vive el Golf’ of CNN en Español, presented by Lorena Ochoa, the maximum Mexican figure will combine the precision of golf with the passion for soccer by having the presence of one of the most prominent figures in the history of Mexican football, the former goalkeeper of the national soccer team, Jorge Campos.

Campos, who became a world-class character for his unique style, and unique role in the Mexican National Team, talks and plays a soccer hole with Lorena Ochoa. In this broadcast, Campos shows his enthusiasm for this sport and his level of golf, which has even allowed him to dream of competing in international tournaments.

This friendly meeting between two greats of the sport was the result of a chance meeting last March, when the Vive el Golf production team ran into Campos in Mexico City during the WGC Mexico Championship: “I would like to play with the number one in the world Lorena Ochoa, for us she is the greatest thing we have ever had, ”she said on that occasion.

That wish was reciprocated with Lorena, however, due to an injury to two ligaments in her right hand, it was not possible for them to play golf together, but a game of soccer / em> was a good alternative. “Playing soccer for a while with Jorge Campos was very nice, it’s something we have in common. I love soccer and he loves golf so it was a very nice day ”.

Lorena will be away from the golf course for a couple of months due to her operation, but she will continue to invite renowned athletes and personalities from this and other sports to Vive el Golf. “I hope that soon we can play a golf match when my hand is one hundred percent recovered,” he added.

On the other hand, Ochoa will review the controversial year of Rory McIlroy, one of the super stars of international golf, touching on the subject of frustration, its ups and downs, and the pressures in a guerrilla field like the Augusta Masters; He also talks about the Irish player’s plan to win the US Open again weeks into the tournament.

In addition, for those most passionate about this sport, the former golfer takes them to know from the CNN in Spanish screen what a day of practice is like for Latin Americans on Web.com in the United States. Some of them tell how it is that unity is strength.

‘Vive el Golf’ airs on Saturday, June 9 at 8:00 pm. With repeats on Sunday, June 10 at 3:00 am, 7:30 am, 3:30 pm and 11:30 pm; and Friday, June 15 at 11:30 am (all in Miami time), only on CNN in Spanish.

Cnn in Spanish

The CNN en Español news network is responsible for several multimedia platforms targeting Spanish-speaking audiences around the world, reaching almost 50 million households including CNN en Español 24 hours of cable news for the United States, Mexico and America. Latin. This together with CNNEspanol.com, CNN en Español Radio, CNN en Español on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The CNN en Español brand provides a multi-platform experience to Spanish-speakers in the Americas.

CNN contacts in Spanish:

Mariana Piñango. Latin America – mariana.pinango@turner.com

Javier Merino, Mexico – javier.merino@turner.com

Follow @cnneprensa