Atlético Mineiro understands that they have a free hand to hire Jorge Jesus as coach of the 2022 season. The Portuguese coach is on the market, after being fired by Benfica. And the Galo understands that he lost his main opponent, Flamengo, who did not want to wait for the coach who made him champion of the Copa Libertadores 2019, and opted for the Portuguese man, Paulo Sousa, who until now was the coach of Poland.

There has already been a first telematic meeting between Jorge Jesus and Galo’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano. Both parties were scheduled for next week, when there will be the final offensive of the Brazilian champion.

In this new meeting, one of the external investors of the Belo Horizonte club will be present, that, with their contributions, has made possible the creation of the best squad on the continent. The former Benfica, who also has an offer of Arab football, could ask for a token of more than 5 million euros, more variable by titles.

Jorge Jesus is the main (but not the only) name that the Galo is considering to lead a team that, in 2022, will attempt the assault on the Copa Libertadores, after the double this last season.

Cuca’s unexpected fright has forced At. Mineiro has moved diligently to find a new coach in record time. Until now the coach waited 15 days after the end of the season to leave the club arguing “personal reasons of a family nature”, which is the same premise that he uses for the fourth time in the last five years.

In Belo Horizonte, it is speculated that if Jorge Jesus takes a sabbatical, after his bad experience at Benfica, Gaul could try to hire Odair Hellman, currently running the Emirati Al-Wasl (from the United Arab Emirates). The gaucho coach, only 44 years old, had previously directed Fluminense and Internacional, from Porto Alegre.