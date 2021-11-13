11/13/2021

The Pramac Ducati rider, Jorge Martín, gets the ‘pole position’ in the official classification for the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community of Moto GP, at the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Cheste, after equaling the time of Jack Miller and in the last moment surpassing his mark with a record of 1: 29: 936.

They followed Francesco Bagnaia, second classified, and Jack Miller, third, to complete the starting grid. Valentino Rossi, in the last official classification of his sporting career, finished eleventh. The Italian driver was not comfortable at any time during the weekend.

Martin set a fastest lap of 1: 29.936, 64 thousandths ahead of the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) at 389 thousandths of a second.

The 2020 MotoGP world champion, the Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), was fourth, with the French Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) in fifth place and Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), sixth.

The fourth training session began with a low relevance, that of the Spanish Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), which suffered a sharp fall at turn thirteen during the third free trial round, which sent him almost directly to Hospital 9 de Octubre in Valencia, although the good news came shortly after when it was confirmed that he had no no type of fracture, despite complaining of severe pain in the right side, which hit the ground, and the right wrist.

Pol Espargaro He returned to the Valencian circuit to continue with his rest, without confirming his final withdrawal for the last race of the season; a decision that the pilot will not make until Sunday morning and that if positive will force him to start from the last position of the starting formation.

The “family Espargaro“Well, while Pol was recovering in the Hospital of Valencia, his brother Aleix he was on the ground in turn two, but in his case without any type of physical damage that prevented him from continuing a session in which all the drivers prepare the race pace.

And he was not the only one to roll on the ground since so did the Italian Luca marini (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), without physical damage, nor after Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V) in the first classification, while on track the Japanese Takaaki nakagami (Honda RC 213 V) was the fastest, ahead of the world champion, the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) and Spanish Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR).

Precisely Alex Rins ended up being the fastest of the first classification, seconded by the South African Brad binder (KTM RC 16), who by just 51 milliseconds left the Italian out Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha YZR M 1) and for just over a tenth to Spanish Maverick Viñales (Aprilia RS-GP), which got into the classification.

Iker Lecuona (KTM RC 16) finished in fifteenth position, with Alex Marquez nineteenth.

In the second classification, once again, it could be seen how Valentino Rossi I was already leaving behind Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), but in his first attempt he already went long in the curve at the end of the straight, which made him lose contact with his “pupil” of the Academy, who in his first attempt placed fourth, surpassed by the australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), the Italian Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1) and French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1).

The time of MillerAt 1: 30.325, it was already the fastest record in the category, but there were still ten minutes to go before everything changed in the last qualifying qualifying session of the season.

Moments later the Spanish Jorge Martin (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) managed to match the thousandth of a second with Miller, While Bagnaia He was third at barely fifteen thousandths of a second.

A second exit and the protagonists and actions were repeated, when leaving Rossi behind the slipstream of Bagnaia, who in his attempt for a fast lap already took the lead, 1: 30.118, two tenths of a second faster than Jack Miller, while Valentino Rossi rose to seventh place, then ninth surpassed by Nakagami and Zarco.

On your second try Bagnaia fell into curve two, the so-called Mick doohan, the five-time Australian 500cc champion, with his bike in the middle of the track.

His teammate, the Australian Jack Miller also hit the floor at turn eleven, while Jorge Martin, also with fast lap partials, he ended up taking pole position, the fourth of the season (Doha, Austria, Styria and Valencia).

The French Fabio Quartararo, who was proclaimed world champion in advance, had to settle for eighth position, while at the end Valentino rossi was tenth, beating Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaró.