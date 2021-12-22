Jorge Masvidal wants to put his hands on Jake paul. However, everything seems to indicate that it will not be about a boxing ring.

Last Saturday night, Paul improved his professional boxing record to 6-0 with a devastating sixth-round KO victory over the former LA welterweight champion. UFC, Tyron woodley, in what was a rematch after their first contest in late August.

At the press conference after the event, the youtuber launched a new challenge to Masvidal, and although he rejected her through a video, $ 5 million will not be enough either.

Michael Benson of talkSPORT.com reported the following:

Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $ 5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: “Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you’ll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you’re a bitch. ” [IMPAULSIVE] – Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 21, 2021

“Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $ 5 million, plus a percentage from the PPV sale if he fights him: ‘Let’s do it. That is the most you are going to earn in your entire life. Daddy Dana (White) just has to release you from your contract. You work for the UFC. You’re a bitch. ‘

To which ‘Gamebred’ replied:

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“one. The UFC is not going to let me go for handouts. 2. Guarantee me the $ 20 (million), plus PPV points, and I’m sure the UFC will agree as long as it exceeds its interest rate, and then I’ll gladly smash your face. “

Counting on the UFC to refuse, Masvidal took the opportunity to invite Paul to the Octagon. And he even offered to sign a special clause to convince him.

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“If the UFC still says no because money is tight, then you can come and sign a valid deal for a fight and we can stipulate that I can only box in the cage. If I do anything other than that then I will give up my bag. Come get your pay and your knockout.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/