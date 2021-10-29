10/29/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

The Granada striker, Jorge Molina, was the hero of the night for Robert Moreno’s: scored the tying goal in the 97th minute and saved a point against a combative Getafe that was close to signing its first victory of the season. The Nasrids became strong at home and saved a point that keeps them out of the hot zone for the moment and puts Álvaro Cervera’s Cádiz.

The Valencian, who arrived precisely from Getafe last summer as a free agent, It has been released in this season 2021/22 with an important goal for Granada. At 39 years and 189 days he has become the fifth oldest scorer in LaLiga history after Donato Gama Da Silva, César Rodríguez, Alfredo Di Stefano and Joaquín Sánchez.

The former Getafe player was especially important in Diego Martínez’s last season (and his first after his time with the Azulón team) in Los Cármenes with 15 goals and five assists between all competitions at 38 years old. and a sporting career that has led him to score a total of 203 goals and 45 assists between all his stages as professional footballers.

The Granada takes a breath; Getafe, sunk

The Andalusians rescued a point on the horn in a game that had been especially uphill. With the tie, Granada remains above relegation with eight points and a total of three consecutive games without losing (two draws and one victory). Robert Moreno has turned it around after signing three draws and four defeats in the first seven days.

For their part, the people of Madrid are still in free fall: they have added three points out of 33 possible and still do not know what it is to win. The dismissal of Míchel has brought better results, but he still does not get the three points to boost team morale. Both Getafe and Levante are the two worst teams of the 2021/22 season with no wins and only five wins so far in 2021.