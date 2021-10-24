Jorge Negrete is remembered, his daughter Diana Negrete loses her life | Instagram

Jorge Negrete and Elisa Crochet Asperó procreated together Diana Negrete, the only natural daughter of “television actor“, same that this past Saturday, October 23, lost his life, it transpired.

The remains of Diana Negrete will rest in the Garden Pantheon where the remains of the “cinema actor“Jorge Negrete, was reported in a statement.

According to various reports, the first-born of Jorge Negrete He would lose his life after fighting a lung cancer aggravated by other conditions, since he also suffered from diabetes, apparently, he had been reported in a delicate state for several days, although the latter has not been confirmed by his relatives.

Diana Negrete, daughter of Jorge Negrete loses her life

They assure the departure of “singer“On December 5, 1953 at age 42, his daughter visited him frequently as she remembered him as a” good and loving father “, so each mourning anniversary brought him flowers.

It was the grandson of the Mexican artist, who shared a message from his Facebook account where he thanked for the expressions of support and solidarity as well as the last resting place where the remains of his mother will be placed, along with those of his grandfather.

Thank you very much for each and every one of your messages of condolences. Sorry if I did not answer. The 3rd error is today at 02:00 pm. Pantheon Garden. We must not forget that although we are at a green traffic light it is important to maintain a healthy distance, he reiterated the tenor.

Rafael Jorge, who was captivated by the music as he also had a great voice, received various comments from relatives and fans of the native of Guanajuato, who participated in several movies.

The endearing actor in the film, “Two types of care“in which Jorge Negrete alternated with Pedro Infante and important figures of the time, would be one of the many cinematographic successes of the interpreter with a Baritone voice.

Jorge Negrete and the artist Elisa Christy were married in 1940, and it was in 1942 when Diana came to this world, however, the relationship did not prosper.

Despite this, the “Founder of the Film Production Workers’ Union” and the “National Association of Actors (ANDA), would always remain close to his daughter, Diana, so she would always keep his legacy alive until his departure, in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Jorge Negrete, who was a couple of other prominent actresses of the time of Mexican Gold Cinema like Gloria Marin with whom she adopted a girl

Years later, he would become the husband of María Félix, “La Doña”, with whom he starred in a great wedding, on October 18, 1952.

The event went down in history, as both were two of the great references of cinema at that time, however, a year later, the interpreter of “Mexico, cute and dear”, lost his life due to liver cirrhosis.