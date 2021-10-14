10/14/2021 at 12:28 PM CEST

Jorge Prado will be the center of attention this weekend at the intu Xanadú circuit, in Arroyomolinos, the scene of the Madrid MSCP Motocross World Championship in full battle for the title.

After 12 great prizes in which he has alternated accidents, injuries and great victories, the three-time motocross world champion arrives at the Spanish event determined to repeat the double achieved here a year ago. A week ago he raced the French Grand Prix injured, added 14 points and is 62 behind the leader with six races remaining. Dutch Jeffrey Herlings, With whom he collided in the air in the last jump of the German GP, ​​which caused a serious injury, he is the new leader of the MXGP World Championship.

“I dream of winning in Madrid like I did last year, but this time with the stands full of fans. I know it will be difficult, but I hope to be fully recovered and I will do everything possible not to disappoint the fans, “says Prado.

“Last year was very strange, although I won, I did not feel like I was in a race, it seemed that I was training because the public was missing, but this year it will be different. The noise from the fans that always gives you a plus. I can do it. Imagine, the best five in the world competing and the fans screaming, it could be the best grand prix of the year and I’m going to give it my all. The pressure of having to win always affects your nerves, but I think they are good nerves. to be a historic day and for any pilot to win in his country is the maximum, it is the perfect occasion “, predicts the Galician pilot.

As for the Arroyomolinos circuit, Meadow stresses that “it is not very fast, but it is very technical, with many ruts, different line options and very big jumps. The terrain is very good for this sport, it is a very special track where you have to be calm to be able to roll. quickly. “