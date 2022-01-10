Jorge Ramos He planned everything to make your family vacation in the heavenly Seychelles archipelago, Africa, perfect. But he did not have an unwanted guest: the coronavirus. Despite taking all the necessary measures, the Mexican-born journalist tested positive for the virus on his second day of vacation. Through his column published on the Univision website, Ramos shared how he realized he had the virus, as well as revealing how complex the days in isolation have been on one of the most beautiful islands in the world. Deep down, the communicator feels lucky, but cannot help feeling a void and unsettling anguish about the illness he suffers.

“I am on an island of the most beautiful islands in the world and I have nothing to do. Due to the covid I was stuck in Mahe, the largest island in the Seychelles archipelago, with about 100,000 inhabitants, where its imposing granite mountains and tropical forests collide with the Indian Sea, the warmest I have ever swam in, “he began. so your spine.

Ramos explained that both he and his partner, Chiquinquirá Delgado and the children of both, had their complete vaccination schedule and that, before traveling, a PCR test was done. Traveling to these islands was a dream that Jorge had since he was a university student, so it was a vacation planned almost perfectly. Being on his second day in paradise, Jorge felt a strange buzzing in his left ear, which he identified as Tinnitus.

The next day, he sensed something in his nostrils and that was what set off the alarms. A home test was done to detect COVID and the result was positive. Of the large group, among his children and those of ‘Chiqui’, only he tested positive, so he found some flights to Miami and everyone returned, except his eldest daughter, Paola Ramos, who stayed to take care of him for a few days. “My daughter Paola did not want to leave me alone and, in an incredible show of affection and solidarity, she stayed with me for a few days to take care of me.”

“My daughter Paola, magnificent and magnanimous, has already left. But first he made sure that there was nothing serious. We had, with masks and a wide social distance, four days of wonderful conversations ”, Ramos described about the special care of his daughter, who, when leaving Seychelles, broke her father’s heart. “I love her and I admire her. When I grow up I want to be like her. Watching her wild hair go off in the car that took her to the airport, I started to cry like it hadn’t been for decades. For several minutes, uncontrollable. “