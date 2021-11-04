This Wednesday, November 3, Jorge Ramos turned 35 at the head of Noticias Univision… Although he is not very fond of expressing himself on social networks, the occasion was worth it because the road was long, exciting, although not always happy.

“Today I am 35 years old in the Univision Newscast. There are more than 7,000 newscasts since November 3, 1986. I have the privilege of doing what I love the most. When I left Mexico at the age of 24 to come to the United States, I never imagined such a long, free and intense career. Thanks for seeing us and for being there“, wrote.

Immediately, there were many famous people who reacted to their celebration and they turned to social networks to congratulate him …Who? Alejandro Sanz, Raúl de Molina, Borja Voces, Ana Patricia Candiani, Ismael Cala, Carolina Sarassa, Laura Pausini, among many. What did they tell him? Here we show you:

“Congrats friend. 👏👏👏 ”, Alejandro Sanz.

“Congratulations and all the best. A hug Jorge ”, Raúl de Molina.

“Great among the greats! Congratulations dear Jorge! 🙏🏼 ”, Borja Voces.

“Congratulations @jorgeramosnews you are an example, teacher and icon of our profession. Big hug ”, Andrés Cantor.

“Congratulations. You are the only ‘News Anchor’ on Hispanic television that has been able to stay for so many years. Univision believed in you and never let you go. How wonderful everything you have achieved. A hug ”, Ana Patricia Candiani.

“Congratulations Jorge. May the successes continue and many more years of radiant health and service. Hug. 🤗 ”, Ismael Cala.

“Proud and blessed to meet and work with you! Diosito keep enlightening you to deliver 7 thousand more newscasts. Thank you @jorgeramosnews for so much dedication, example, respect and affection for our profession. Thanks for asking the tough questions 🙌 ”, Carolina Sarassa.

“Congratulations dear friend ❤️”, Laura Pausini.

“Thank you @jorgeramosnews for the daily privilege of being your colleague 35 years ago. It is a joy to participate in your coverage and always, always learn from you! Let’s go for another 35 years! ”, María Antonieta Collins.

“Congratulations Jorge for your 35 years informing and empowering our community. I am a witness that your gray hair has a name 😉 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 ”, María Elena Salinas.

“For almost four years I have the privilege of working, learning and sharing the set with an extraordinary professional and human being who today turns 35 at the Univision News. 🎂🎉🥳🎊🍾🎈 Let many more come ”, Ilia Calderón.

In these 35 years at Univision News, Jorge Ramos has faced everything, from leaders, to terrorist attacks, natural tragedies and has told from the simplest to the most complex stories.

Ramos has been characterized by be one of the anchors who are not satisfied with being alone behind the desk. He has crossed the river with water up to his neck, borders, being at the forefront of coverage of wars. He confronted Hugo Chávez and ended up kidnapped and deported from Venezuela when he asked the ‘uncomfortable’ questions to the dictator Nicolás Maduro. As we also saw him as a fan of Lin Manuel Miranda or dancing salsa with the judge Sonia Sotomayor.

In the newscast that marked his 35th birthday, after a report prepared by his current news colleague, Ilia Calderón, he closed by saying: “On this day I did not want parties, I wanted to celebrate doing this, the news“.

LOOK AT THE SPECIAL ILIA CALDERÓN DID TO JORGE RAMOS:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

• Univision announced important changes in the chain: Jorge Ramos will have an executive position

• Donald Trump to Jorge Ramos: “We won the election.” “No, you lost. When are you going to recognize it? ”

• Jorge Ramos to María Antonieta Collins: “Your sense of ridicule is less than mine”