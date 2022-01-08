Used to being the bearer of the most tragic news through his program on Univision, Jorge Ramos becomes news after recognizing that he is trapped in paradise.

With more than 35 years of experience in the media, the Mexican-born communication scientist has been the host of the news program of the famous Spanish-language network for several years.

Related news

Ramos’s name came to prominence in 2015 when he was seeking an interview with then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump, one that he could not get.

And it was just at that time when the businessman also filed a lawsuit against Univision for his decision to leave the Miss Universe pageant after his comments about Mexican immigrants, and published Ramos’ letter on Instagram that revealed his number. cell phone and later deleted the post.

During the pandemic, the 63-year-old journalist immediately established himself as a reliable source of the infected numbers, so that for two years, Ramos has worked tirelessly.

Therefore, the presenter shared through his social networks that he would finally take a break to be with his loved ones, without actually thinking that it would become a real hell.

And it is that for his bad choice, the presenter and journalist planned a beautiful vacation in the company of his family in the paradisiac archipelago of Seychelles, on the African continent, but COVID-19 came to alter his plans.

“… Trapped in paradise …”, Jorge Ramos

The presenter took to his social networks to share how he felt the symptoms of his condition and later test positive for COVID-19 and enter a quarantine.

Jorge Ramos, his partner, Chiquinquirá Delgado, and their children, fortunately had their complete vaccination schedule and shortly before traveling, they underwent a PCR test.

It should be noted that fate was one of the journalist’s greatest dreams since he was a university student, but the second he arrived, Ramos began to feel a strange buzzing in his left ear, which he identified as Tinnitus.

“I am on an island of the most beautiful islands in the world and I have nothing to do. Due to the covid I was stuck in Mahe, the largest island in the Seychelles archipelago, with about 100,000 inhabitants, where its imposing granite mountains and tropical forests collide with the Indian Sea, the warmest I have ever swam in, “he began. so your spine.

Fortunately, he was the only one who tested positive for COVID-19, and the rest of his family tested negative, so the rest of his family was able to return to Miami, and his daughter Paola stayed with him to take care of him.

“My daughter Paola did not want to leave me alone and, in an incredible show of affection and solidarity, she stayed with me for a few days to take care of me.”

It is worth mentioning that the presenter claims to feel very lonely and even somewhat depressed due to the concern that his family is already at home and he is still trapped in his ideal place.

“I am trapped in paradise. I still don’t know how or when I’m going to be able to leave here. But I suspect that this experience is going to mark me a lot. In fact, it already changed me. It has given me time, a lot of time, to think about what is truly important ”.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE